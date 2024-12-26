Indonesia Mulls Extending 10% Flight Discount Until Eid al-Fitr 2025

Jakarta. The Indonesian government is considering extending a 10 percent discount on airplane ticket prices beyond the Christmas 2024 and New Year 2025 period, with the possibility of extending the discount through to the Eid al-Fitr holidays in March to April 2025.

Deputy Minister of State-Owned Enterprises Aminuddin Ma'ruf said the extension will depend on a review of public service during the festive period and instructions from President Prabowo Subianto.

"We will see later, if there is still room for us to keep lowering prices during the homecoming period in Eid al-Fitr 2025 holidays," said Amin during an on-site inspection at Halim Perdanakusuma Airport, East Jakarta, on Wednesday.

The government will coordinate with various related parties to discuss the possibility of continuing the ticket price reduction policy.

"Later, the team from Garuda Indonesia, Citilink, the Transportation Ministry, and other stakeholders will discuss whether there is still room to reduce ticket prices in the future," he said.

Meanwhile, Siswanto, the Executive General Manager (EGM) of Halim Perdanakusuma Airport, said that the ticket price reduction policy has been well received by passengers, especially families. He hopes that the 9-10 percent discount will not only apply during the year-end holidays but can continue until the Eid al-Fitr 2025 holidays to keep airfares affordable.

Siswanto also added that this policy could help mitigate the impact of the 12 percent Value Added Tax (VAT) increase, which will be implemented at the beginning of 2025, by ensuring that ticket prices remain affordable for the public.

