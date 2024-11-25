Indonesia Mulls Transferring Bali Nine Prisoners to Australia

Antara
November 25, 2024 | 2:24 pm
SHARE
President Prabowo Subianto meets Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Lima, Peru on Nov. 14, 2024 local time. (Photo Courtesy of @prabowo)
President Prabowo Subianto meets Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Lima, Peru on Nov. 14, 2024 local time. (Photo Courtesy of @prabowo)

Jakarta. Indonesia is mulling transferring the five remaining Australian prisoners who were part of the so-called Bali Nine drug smuggling group back to their home country, according to a minister.

A group of nine Australians got caught trying to smuggle 8.2 kilograms of heroin from Indonesia to Australia in 2005. This group is popularly known as the “Bali Nine." Indonesia already executed the ringleaders Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran in 2015. Member Renae Lawrence received a 20-year sentence and was released in 2018 after several remissions. Bali Nine’s Tan Duc Thanh Nguyen died from stomach cancer while serving life imprisonment in the same year.

The remaining prisoners, Si Yi Chen, Michael Czugaj, Scott Rush, Matthew Norman, and Martin Stephens, are currently serving life imprisonment in Indonesia. 

Legal Affairs Minister Supratman Andi Agtas recently revealed that Indonesia would possibly send these five prisoners back to Australia. Supratman, however, admitted that he was still consulting with Chief Legal Affairs Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra and making the necessary assessments to report back to President Prabowo Subianto.

Advertisement

“We will consult [the results of] our assessments [on a possible transfer] with Mr. President Prabowo Subianto, so Indonesia will be able to make the best decision,” Supratman said on Monday.

Supratman claimed that Prabowo had already agreed to send back the prisoners to Australia “in principle” as Indonesia seeks to maintain diplomatic relations with its close neighbor. But Indonesia to this day still does not have a procedure on transferring foreign national prisoners. He added: "While [the transfer] is important to maintain good relations, we want to make sure that they respect the Indonesian judicial process.”

In other words, the transfer does not mean that the five Bali Nine drug smugglers are immediately free. They still have to continue to serve their life sentence in Australia. Supratman also revealed that the government also sought to bring back its prisoners who were held abroad.

“We also want our Indonesian prisoners to return back here if that transfer does happen. But we are still working on the mechanism,” the minister said.

Supratman’s statement came not long after the Prabowo government agreed to return Filipina drug convict Mary Jane Veloso. 

Prabowo not long ago met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) talks in Peru. Prabowo admitted that their bilateral ties had seen its ups-and-downs, although he did not directly mention Bali Nine -- at least according to the parts of the meeting shown to the press. Prabowo also told Albanese that his government takes the war against drug crimes seriously.

Bilateral diplomatic ties did get rocky when Indonesia executed Bali Nine’s Chan and Sukumaran. Tony Abott, who was the Australian prime minister at the time, called the executions “cruel and unnecessary” because both men had already gone through rehabilitation.

Tags:
#Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Gov't Official Named as Suspect in Online Gambling Case
News 39 minutes ago

Gov't Official Named as Suspect in Online Gambling Case

 Adhi Kismanto, an official at the Communication and Digital Affairs Ministry, has been named a suspect in the online gambling ring case
FSD and China Mobile Hong Kong Sign MOU to Promote 5G Smart Offshore Firefighting
Special Updates 55 minutes ago

FSD and China Mobile Hong Kong Sign MOU to Promote 5G Smart Offshore Firefighting

 The Fire Services Department (FSD) and the China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited (CMHK) signed an MoU in 5G smart offshore firefighting
Swatch Wins Malaysian Suit over Watches Government Said Had LGBTQ+ Elements
News 1 hours ago

Swatch Wins Malaysian Suit over Watches Government Said Had LGBTQ+ Elements

 The court ordered the watches to be returned within 14 days and said Swatch can demand compensation if the watches were damaged.
Malaysian Home Improvement Giant MR DIY Prepares $300M IPO on IDX
Business 3 hours ago

Malaysian Home Improvement Giant MR DIY Prepares $300M IPO on IDX

 Since entering the Indonesian market in 2017, MR DIY has rapidly grown, opening more than 800 stores nationwide.
Indonesia Mandates Downstream Development for Coal Mining Contract Extensions
Business 3 hours ago

Indonesia Mandates Downstream Development for Coal Mining Contract Extensions

 Coal mining companies seeking to extend their contracts must establish a downstream industry ecosystem, Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said
News Index

Most Popular

Transgender Influencer Isa Zega Responds to Blasphemy Allegations Amid Umrah Controversy
1
Transgender Influencer Isa Zega Responds to Blasphemy Allegations Amid Umrah Controversy
2
Canggu Too Crowded? Try Banyuwangi and Bali’s Hidden Gems in North and West
3
Philippine Vice President Publicly Threatens to Have President Assassinated
4
Rising Taxes Could Weaken Middle-Class Purchasing Power, CORE Economist Says
5
Dadang Iskandar Faces Death Penalty for Killing Fellow Officer
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED