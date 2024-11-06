Indonesia Must Align with New US Leadership, Experts Say as Election Results Unfold

Jakarta. As the 2024 US presidential race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris unfolds, Indonesian international relations experts are calling for the country to align its strategies with the policies of whichever candidate wins.

The results of the election are still pending. At 11:30 a.m. in Jakarta, Trump led with 230 electoral votes, while Harris had 187, according to AP data. Trump secured victories in states like Florida, Texas, and Indiana, while Harris claimed Democratic strongholds such as New York and Illinois. Both candidates need at least 270 electoral votes to win the presidency.

International law expert Hikmahanto Juwana emphasized that Indonesia must adjust its national interests to the policies of either Trump or Harris to maintain strong diplomatic ties. "We cannot afford to choose who wins or loses. Regardless of the outcome, we must adapt to the policies of the new administration," Hikmahanto told Beritasatu.com.

Hikmahanto said that Harris, representing the Democratic Party, is more likely to focus on peace and human rights, which aligns with Indonesia’s values. "Harris’ approach fits well with Indonesia's emphasis on peace and human rights," he said.

However, Hikmahanto pointed out that Trump’s "America First" stance and support for military sales could benefit Indonesia's defense needs. "If Trump wins, Indonesia could find it easier to procure defense equipment from the US," he explained. Yet, he expressed concerns that Trump’s foreign policies could lead to greater global instability, particularly in regions like Gaza and Ukraine, which might hinder Indonesia’s economic growth targets.

“The geopolitical turbulence could make Indonesia’s goal of achieving 8 percent economic growth more difficult," he added, referring to President Prabowo Subianto's vision for the country's economic future. Trump’s past support for military actions, such as backing Israel’s stance against Iran, could escalate tensions, possibly drawing in other nations like Russia and North Korea.

On the other hand, if Harris were elected, Hikmahanto suggested she would likely continue the current administration’s focus on peace efforts, particularly in Gaza and Ukraine. However, he cautioned that Indonesia may face challenges in acquiring military equipment from the US under her leadership.

Despite the differences in policy, Hikmahanto stressed that Indonesia should not take sides but rather focus on maximizing relations with the US under either leader for the country’s benefit. "We need to adapt and optimize our relations with the US, regardless of who becomes president," he said.

In addition, international relations expert Suzie Sudarman warned that Indonesia’s membership in the BRICS group requires careful diplomatic maneuvering, particularly if Trump is re-elected. Sudarman said Trump’s opposition to BRICS members, especially over their efforts to reduce reliance on the US dollar, which could complicate Indonesia's position.

"President Prabowo must be flexible and strategic in balancing relations with both BRICS and the US," Sudarman said, adding that BRICS membership is not a move to sever ties with the US, but a step toward securing benefits like cheaper oil from Russia.

Indonesia formally expressed its desire to join BRICS at the BRICS Plus summit in Kazan, Russia, on Oct. 24. Foreign Minister Sugiono confirmed that the process for Indonesia’s BRICS membership has officially begun.

