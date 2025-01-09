Indonesia Nears FIFA Top 100 After Defeating China in World Cup Qualifier

Hendro Dahlan Situmorang
June 9, 2025 | 4:05 pm
SHARE
Indonesian player Egy Maulana Fikri, left, and his Chinese opponent Hu Hetao fight for the ball during the Group C match of the World Cup qualification at Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Thursday, June 5, 2025. (Antara Photo/Fauzan)
Indonesian player Egy Maulana Fikri, left, and his Chinese opponent Hu Hetao fight for the ball during the Group C match of the World Cup qualification at Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Thursday, June 5, 2025. (Antara Photo/Fauzan)

Jakarta. Indonesia’s national football team is projected to rise to 116th in the FIFA World Rankings following their 1-0 victory over China in the 2026 AFC World Cup Qualifiers, according to calculations by independent site Football Ranking.

While the official FIFA rankings have yet to be updated -- as the governing body releases new rankings only every one or two months -- Football Ranking estimates that Indonesia’s win on Thursday earned the team an additional 15.05 points, bringing its total to 1,157.97.

Indonesia currently sits at 123rd in the official FIFA rankings. The projected jump of seven places would place the Garuda squad at its highest position in recent years.

The ranking could rise even further if Indonesia pulls off a positive result in their final Group C qualifier against Japan. A win over the Asian powerhouse would yield 21.58 additional points, while a draw would earn 9.08. A loss, however, would deduct 3.42 points from Indonesia’s total.

Advertisement

Should Indonesia defeat Japan, the team could climb as high as 110th in the world, just below regional rival Vietnam, currently ranked 109th.

Moving up to 116th brings Indonesia one step closer to its long-term goal of breaking into FIFA’s top 100 -- a milestone the national football program has been steadily working toward.

Read More:
Indonesia Edges China 1–0 to Keep 2026 World Cup Dream Alive

Tags:
#Sports
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Indonesia Nears FIFA Top 100 After Defeating China in World Cup Qualifier
News 1 hours ago

Indonesia Nears FIFA Top 100 After Defeating China in World Cup Qualifier

 The projected jump of seven places would place the Garuda squad at its highest position in recent years.
Indonesia Edges China 1–0 to Keep 2026 World Cup Dream Alive
News Jun 5, 2025 | 11:37 pm

Indonesia Edges China 1–0 to Keep 2026 World Cup Dream Alive

 The victory pushes Indonesia to third place in the group with 12 points, trailing behind group leaders Japan and Australia.
‘This Isn’t Europe’: Prabowo Joins PSSI Honorary Council
News Jun 5, 2025 | 1:06 am

‘This Isn’t Europe’: Prabowo Joins PSSI Honorary Council

 The move contrasts with the European model of insulating football federations from government influence.
Japan Becomes 1st Team to Qualify for World Cup As Kluivert’s Indonesian Debut Doesn’t Go Well
News Mar 21, 2025 | 4:58 am

Japan Becomes 1st Team to Qualify for World Cup As Kluivert’s Indonesian Debut Doesn’t Go Well

 At its eighth straight World Cup, Japan joins co-hosts the United States, Canada, and Mexico in the expanded 48-team tournament.
Jordi Cruyff Arrives in Indonesia to Begin Role as National Team Technical Advisor
News Mar 9, 2025 | 11:23 pm

Jordi Cruyff Arrives in Indonesia to Begin Role as National Team Technical Advisor

 Indonesia aims to incorporate elements of European football into the team’s playstyle -- particularly the famous Total Football system.
Indonesia Plans High-Level Lobby for AFC Asian Cup Host
News Mar 2, 2025 | 10:39 pm

Indonesia Plans High-Level Lobby for AFC Asian Cup Host

 Indonesia is equipped with at least eight FIFA-standard stadiums, making it a strong candidate for hosting the tournament.
PSSI Sacks Indra Sjafri After U-20 Asia Cup Exit
News Feb 23, 2025 | 10:50 pm

PSSI Sacks Indra Sjafri After U-20 Asia Cup Exit

 Despite his dismissal, Indra leaves behind an impressive record in regional tournaments.
New Coach Patrick Kluivert Wants to Deliver Immediate Results and Impact
News Jan 12, 2025 | 10:41 pm

New Coach Patrick Kluivert Wants to Deliver Immediate Results and Impact

 Indonesia is currently third in Group C of the World Cup qualifying round in Asia, tied on points with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and China.
‘I Love Total Football But Let’s See,’ Patrick Kluivert on His Future Tactic for Indonesian Team
News Jan 12, 2025 | 9:21 pm

‘I Love Total Football But Let’s See,’ Patrick Kluivert on His Future Tactic for Indonesian Team

 Kluivert promised that his tactics will prioritize attacking play, saying: “If you want to win, of course, you have to score.”
Patrick Kluivert Aims for 'Great Things' in First Message as Indonesian Football Coach
News Jan 9, 2025 | 2:03 am

Patrick Kluivert Aims for 'Great Things' in First Message as Indonesian Football Coach

 “Everybody knows that Indonesia has a vibrant football culture and a deep passion for the game," Kluivert said.

The Latest

KPK Expands Crackdown on Foreign Worker Extortion to Immigration Office
News 15 minutes ago

KPK Expands Crackdown on Foreign Worker Extortion to Immigration Office

 KPK expands its $3.3 million graft probe, eyeing immigration officials over alleged extortion in Indonesia’s foreign worker permit process.
Israeli Forces Detain Greta Thunberg and Other Activists
News 44 minutes ago

Israeli Forces Detain Greta Thunberg and Other Activists

 Israel said the activists would return to their home countries, and the aid would be sent to Gaza through established channels.
China Says Its Exports to the US Fell 35% in May
Business 54 minutes ago

China Says Its Exports to the US Fell 35% in May

 Exports will likely rebound somewhat in June thanks to a 90-day suspension of most of the tariffs China and the US imposed on each other.
Indonesia Nears FIFA Top 100 After Defeating China in World Cup Qualifier
News 1 hours ago

Indonesia Nears FIFA Top 100 After Defeating China in World Cup Qualifier

 The projected jump of seven places would place the Garuda squad at its highest position in recent years.
Indonesia Ignores Its Middle Class in Latest Economic Stimuli: Analyst
Business 1 hours ago

Indonesia Ignores Its Middle Class in Latest Economic Stimuli: Analyst

 The government has recently launched economic stimuli, but these packages mainly target the low-income households, analyst says.
News Index

Most Popular

Prabowo Gifts Rolex Watches to Indonesia Football Stars After China Win
1
Prabowo Gifts Rolex Watches to Indonesia Football Stars After China Win
2
Danantara in Talks to Join Grab’s $7B GoTo Deal: Bloomberg
3
Landmark Indonesia-EU Trade Deal Concluded, Opening Path for Greater Market Access
4
‘Want It Fast? Pay Up’: KPK Exposes Extortion Methods Targeting Foreign Workers
5
Three Nickel Mining Firms Accused of Environmental Damage in Raja Ampat
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED