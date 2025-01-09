Indonesia Nears FIFA Top 100 After Defeating China in World Cup Qualifier

Jakarta. Indonesia’s national football team is projected to rise to 116th in the FIFA World Rankings following their 1-0 victory over China in the 2026 AFC World Cup Qualifiers, according to calculations by independent site Football Ranking.

While the official FIFA rankings have yet to be updated -- as the governing body releases new rankings only every one or two months -- Football Ranking estimates that Indonesia’s win on Thursday earned the team an additional 15.05 points, bringing its total to 1,157.97.

Indonesia currently sits at 123rd in the official FIFA rankings. The projected jump of seven places would place the Garuda squad at its highest position in recent years.

The ranking could rise even further if Indonesia pulls off a positive result in their final Group C qualifier against Japan. A win over the Asian powerhouse would yield 21.58 additional points, while a draw would earn 9.08. A loss, however, would deduct 3.42 points from Indonesia’s total.

Should Indonesia defeat Japan, the team could climb as high as 110th in the world, just below regional rival Vietnam, currently ranked 109th.

Moving up to 116th brings Indonesia one step closer to its long-term goal of breaking into FIFA’s top 100 -- a milestone the national football program has been steadily working toward.

