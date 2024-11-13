Indonesia Needs to Make Sure Its Teachers Are Happy: Association

Jakarta. The government needs to make sure that the teachers are happy and comfortable if it wants to advance the national education sector, according to a teachers’ association.

Government data shows that Indonesia has 3.4 million teachers for the odd term of the 2024/2025 academic year. The figures include those in earlier levels such as kindergarten to high schools.

As the Prabowo Subianto administration works towards developing Indonesia’s education, the Jakarta chapter of the Indonesian Teachers’ Association (PGRI) said that there were many things that the country needs to pay attention to. This includes making sure that the students have really understood what the teachers are trying to teach them. But to this end, it is important to make certain that the teachers feel at ease in class.

“[Whether the students have really learned] is something that is influenced by the government’s policies. Especially in laws on the national education system. Teachers are only doing their job based on the regulations that the government has rolled out,” PGRI Jakarta executive Dadi Ardiansyah told a forum held by B-Universe Media Holdings in PIK2 on Tuesday.

“We need to serve the teachers, so they feel comfortable when preparing the lessons,” Dadi said.

According to PGRI, the teachers should not always be blamed whenever a student fails in class. Before pinning the blame on teachers, the government needs to take into account whether the class’ facilities and infrastructure are adequate to support the lessons.

“We can judge the learning quality based on the evaluations in class. We also get to see the quality of the teachers in class, including the facilities and the learning objectives,” Dadi said.

