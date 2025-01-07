Indonesia Officially Becomes BRICS Full Member, Vows to Be Active

Jayanty Nada Shofa
January 7, 2025 | 11:54 am
SHARE
Foreign Affairs Minister Sugiono, who dons a cap (peci), takes a photo with world leaders at the BRICS Plus Summit in Kazan on Oct. 24, 2024. (Photo Courtesy of @sugiono_56 on Instagram)
Foreign Affairs Minister Sugiono, who dons a cap (peci), takes a photo with world leaders at the BRICS Plus Summit in Kazan on Oct. 24, 2024. (Photo Courtesy of @sugiono_56 on Instagram)

Jakarta. BRICS chair Brazil recently announced that the group had formally admitted Indonesia as its newest full member.

This means that it only took Indonesia almost three months to get accepted to the bloc which originally brought together Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa -- hence the acronym. 

The Brazilian Foreign Ministry said in an official statement that the BRICS leaders had endorsed Jakarta’s candidacy at its 2023 Johannesburg Summit. However, Jakarta only notified the group of its interest to join after President Prabowo Subianto rose to power last October. 

“In 2024, the BRICS countries approved by consensus Indonesia’s membership in line with the guiding principles, criteria, and procedures for expansion agreed upon in Johannesburg. The Brazilian government welcomes Indonesia for its entry into BRICS,” the Brazilian Foreign Ministry wrote Monday local time.

Brazil went on to say that it looked forward to having Indonesia “as Southeast Asia’s largest economy and most populous nation” in the club. 

In a separate press statement, the Indonesian Foreign Ministry said that Jakarta promised to “contribute actively to the BRICS agenda”, including promoting economic resilience and addressing food security, to name a few. Indonesia also saw its BRICS membership as a “strategic step to enhance collaboration with, and also between, fellow emerging economies in advancing the shared principles of equality, mutual respect, and sustainable development.”

Indonesia considers BRICS as a platform to make sure that developing countries are heard in global decision-making processes, according to the ministry. 

Jakarta’s BRICS membership marks the first major diplomatic move by Prabowo. The retired army general has said that he wanted Indonesia to be a friend to all and an enemy to none. 

Shortly after announcing his cabinet, Prabowo sent Foreign Minister Sugiono to the BRICS’ Kazan Summit last October. It was then that Indonesia announced that they wanted to be part of the group that represents at least 37.3 percent of the global gross domestic product (GDP). BRICS also granted the “key partner” status to Indonesia then, thus putting it in sort of a probation. 

Indonesia used to be quite hesitant about joining BRICS under the former Joko “Jokowi” Widodo government. In 2023, Jokowi flew to Johannesburg to attend the BRICS Summit as the ASEAN chair. Jokowi said at the time that Indonesia had decided not to rush with applying to BRICS, citing that Jakarta wanted to weigh the pros and cons first.

According to analyst Ahmad Khoirul Umam, a seat in BRICS could help Indonesia access funding from the alliance’s New Development Bank (NDB). This multilateral development bank has approved $32.8 billion worth of financing so far. Arsjad Rasjid, the chairman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin), said Tuesday that the new status could enable the country to forge closer trade and investment ties with the BRICS economies.

At present, BRICS has 10 members. Aside from the five original members, it also includes Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). 

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Jokowi Says He Knows Shin Tae-yong Personally
News 32 minutes ago

Jokowi Says He Knows Shin Tae-yong Personally

 Shin Tae-yong was appointed as head coach of the Indonesian national football team in 2019, during Jokowi's presidency.
Indonesia, Japan Discuss Possible Military Technology Transfer
News 54 minutes ago

Indonesia, Japan Discuss Possible Military Technology Transfer

 A Defense Ministry spokesperson denies that both countries have discussed a possible cooperation on Mogami-class frigates.
eL Hotel Jakarta Spring-Cleans Al-Mujahidin Musalla for 12th Anniversary
Special Updates 3 hours ago

eL Hotel Jakarta Spring-Cleans Al-Mujahidin Musalla for 12th Anniversary

 Every year, eL Hotel Jakarta would spring-clean the nearby prayer hall Al-Mujahidin Musalla.
Congress Certifies Trump's 2024 Win Without Mob Violence of Four Years Ago
News 4 hours ago

Congress Certifies Trump's 2024 Win Without Mob Violence of Four Years Ago

 The candidate who tried to overturn the previous election won this time and is legitimately returning to the White House.
Indonesia Officially Becomes BRICS Full Member, Vows to Be Active
News 4 hours ago

Indonesia Officially Becomes BRICS Full Member, Vows to Be Active

 Indonesia says its BRICS membership is a strategic step for the country to enhance collaboration with fellow emerging economies.
News Index

Most Popular

Controversial Lawyer Alvin Lim Dies at 47
1
Controversial Lawyer Alvin Lim Dies at 47
2
Louis van Gaal and Patrick Kluivert Shortlisted for Indonesia National Team Coach
3
Bandung Police Arrest Three Teenagers for Alleged Sexual Abuse of Singaporean Tourist
4
Here We Go: Fabrizio Romano Confirms Patrick Kluivert as Indonesia’s New Head Coach
5
Canada's Justin Trudeau Announces Resignation after Nearly A Decade as Prime Minister
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED