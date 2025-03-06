Indonesia on Alert as Prabowo Responds to COVID-19 Uptick

Ricki Putra Harahap
June 3, 2025 | 5:28 pm
Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin speaks to reporters on the sidelines of a visit to former President Joko Widodo's house in Solo, Central Java, Friday, April 11, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Wijayanti Putri)
Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin speaks to reporters on the sidelines of a visit to former President Joko Widodo's house in Solo, Central Java, Friday, April 11, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Wijayanti Putri)

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto summoned Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin to the Presidential Palace on Tuesday to discuss a recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Indonesia.

“[We discussed] COVID-19,” Budi told reporters following the meeting on May 3.

While acknowledging the rise in cases, Budi said the current increase remains relatively small compared to global trends. “In Indonesia, the NA-gene count is still very low, only in the tens, based on data from surveillance centers,” he said. “Internationally, cases are rising due to new Omicron subvariants, but we are not seeing a similar surge.”

He urged the public not to panic over the reported increase. “There’s no need to worry,” he added.

The Health Ministry has issued a new advisory letter to raise public awareness and preparedness for COVID-19 and other potential outbreaks.  These include practicing good hygiene, following proper coughing and sneezing etiquette, frequent handwashing with soap and water, wearing masks in crowded places or when unwell, and promptly seeking medical attention if respiratory symptoms arise.

Read More:
Indonesia Issues COVID-19 Advisory Amid New Wave in Asia

The ministry also advised those at higher risk, such as the elderly and individuals with pre-existing conditions, to get a COVID-19 booster shot if they haven’t already. Travelers are encouraged to report symptoms to local health officers at ports, airports, and other transit hubs.

The advisory follows growing concerns over rising infections in neighboring countries. According to Murti Utami, the ministry’s Director General of Disease Control, nations such as Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Singapore have all reported recent spikes in COVID-19 cases, although transmission and mortality rates remain low.

Variants such as XEC and JN.1 have been detected in Thailand, while LF.7 and NB.1.8 are circulating in Singapore. In Indonesia, the MB.1.1 variant is currently dominant, with cases dropping from 28 to just three over the past week.

Indonesia continues to track global COVID-19 trends via the World Health Organization (WHO) and maintains early detection systems to respond swiftly to any domestic outbreak.

“Masking in crowded areas is still recommended, particularly for those with health vulnerabilities,” Murti said. “Anyone showing signs of respiratory infection should seek medical attention without delay.”

Indonesia was among the hardest-hit nations during the peak of the pandemic, reporting over 160,000 deaths. The Delta variant triggered a deadly wave in 2021, overwhelming hospitals and leading to daily fatalities exceeding 2,000. Since then, vaccination and public health measures have helped reduce case numbers significantly.

