Indonesia Open to Temporarily Hosting 1,000 Injured Gazans, Orphans

Jayanty Nada Shofa
April 9, 2025 | 10:01 am
SHARE
Yamana Jundia, 13, injured in an Israeli airstrike, grives alongside others over the bodies of their relatives, who were killed in the same strike, at the Baptist Hospital in Gaza City on April 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
Yamana Jundia, 13, injured in an Israeli airstrike, grives alongside others over the bodies of their relatives, who were killed in the same strike, at the Baptist Hospital in Gaza City on April 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto revealed Wednesday that Indonesia was willing to temporarily host Gaza’s wounded and orphans, although it would consult with the Palestinian government first before proceeding with the plan.

Prabowo is currently heading to the Middle East for talks with the regional leaders on addressing the Gaza crisis. His stops include the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkiye, Egypt, Qatar, and Jordan. Shortly before boarding his plane, Prabowo told reporters of his intentions to evacuate Gazans and have them stay in Indonesia until the situation improves. Indonesia is open to sheltering around 1,000 Gazans in the first phase.

“We are ready to accept the injured. We will immediately send our foreign minister [Sugiono] to consult with the Palestinian government and the parties in that region regarding the implementation,”  Prabowo said at Jakarta’s Halim Perdanakusuma airport.

“We will evacuate the wounded, orphans, and those traumatized [by the conflict]. Or anyone whom the Palestinian government and relevant parties believe should be evacuated to Indonesia,” he added.

Advertisement

Indonesia intends to deploy its aircraft to evacuate the Gaza citizens. Prabowo, however, has set some conditions for the evacuation to happen, including the “approval by all parties”. 

“The evacuees may only stay in Indonesia temporarily until they have recovered. They must return to where they come from once the situation in Gaza allows it,” Prabowo said.

He also claimed that Indonesia had received “many requests” to play a more active role in tackling the Gaza crisis. 

Palestinian authorities recently reported that Israeli strikes had claimed the lives of over 50,800 since the war heightened in October 2023. A few weeks ago, the Indonesian government denied Hebrew media reports that it would relocate some Gazans to work in its construction sector. The reports wrote that this was part of a voluntary migration pilot program overseen by a unit under the Israeli Defense Ministry. Foreign Affairs Ministry’s spokesman Rolliansyah “Roy” Soemirat said at the time that “Indonesia had never discussed" with anyone” regarding the relocation.

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Pegadaian Digital App Undergoes Maintenance to Improve Services
Special Updates 48 minutes ago

Pegadaian Digital App Undergoes Maintenance to Improve Services

 Pegadaian ensures that the customers' personal data and gold balances are safe during the system maintenance.
Exploring Commonalities of Moderation Concept Between Indonesian Islamic Civilization and Chinese Confucianism 
Opinion 53 minutes ago

Exploring Commonalities of Moderation Concept Between Indonesian Islamic Civilization and Chinese Confucianism 

 Indonesia's pluralistic coexistence model proves that moderation can be effective in resolving religious conflicts.
Indonesia Open to Temporarily Hosting 1,000 Injured Gazans, Orphans
News 2 hours ago

Indonesia Open to Temporarily Hosting 1,000 Injured Gazans, Orphans

 Indonesia intends to consult with the Palestinian government first before proceeding with the plan.
Trump Signs Executive Orders to Boost Coal, A Reliable But Polluting Energy Source
Business 2 hours ago

Trump Signs Executive Orders to Boost Coal, A Reliable But Polluting Energy Source

 He directed agencies to identify coal resources on federal lands, lift barriers to coal mining, and prioritize coal leasing on US lands.
Prabowo Goes on Middle East Tour for Gaza Talks
News 3 hours ago

Prabowo Goes on Middle East Tour for Gaza Talks

 Indonesia's Prabowo will meet his Middle Eastern counterparts, including UAE's MbZ and Egypt's El-Sisi.
News Index

Most Popular

Prabowo on US Tariffs: Indonesia Ready to Talk, Eyes '96 Trade Pact Overhaul
1
Prabowo on US Tariffs: Indonesia Ready to Talk, Eyes '96 Trade Pact Overhaul
2
IDX Braces for A Significant Drop After Eid Holiday as Asia Markets Plunge Over Trump Tariffs
3
Yihong Novatex Workers Regret Participation in Strike that Causes Mass Layoffs
4
Malaysia’s Anwar, Prabowo Meet over Collective ASEAN Response to Trump Tariff
5
Indonesian Minister Says Trump's Sweeping Tariffs Defy Economic Logic
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED