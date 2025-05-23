Indonesia Open to Ties with Israel if It Recognizes Palestine, Prabowo Says

Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto has opened up the possibility of Indonesia establishing diplomatic ties with Israel. However, this major foreign policy shift would only happen if Israel recognizes Palestinian statehood.

The Indonesian leader made the announcement during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Jakarta. Macron is currently in the Southeast Asian country for a three-day visit. Prabowo told the press that they had talked about the Gaza crisis, including Palestinian independence. The retired army general then unveiled Indonesia's readiness to opening relations with Israel under one condition: a Palestinian state.

“We have to recognize and guarantee Israel’s right to stand as a sovereign country, one whose security must be guaranteed,” Prabowo told reporters.

“Once Palestine gains Israeli recognition, Indonesia will be ready to open diplomatic relations with Israel. We have expressed our readiness to deploy peacekeeping troops in the region,” Prabowo stated.

Macron reiterated France’s stance on “not having double standards” on the Gaza conflict. He also said that France and Saudi Arabia would soon organize a conference on Gaza in New York. “[This forum would] give a fresh impetus to the recognition of a Palestinian state as well as the state of Israel and its right to live in peace.”

Macron previously had revealed France’s plans to recognize Palestinian statehood.

Indonesia has been calling for the two-state solution, which envisions Palestine and Israel living side by side within recognized borders. Indonesia does not have formal diplomatic relations with Israel, but the two sides are quietly engaging in trade. Official statistics showed that bilateral trade rose from $187.7 million in 2023 to $237.2 million the following year. Indonesia recorded a $128.7 million surplus with Israel in 2024, indicating that Jakarta is exporting a greater value than it imports.

