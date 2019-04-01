Indonesia Optimistic About 2030 Marine Protected Area Target

Jakarta. Indonesia recently expressed its optimism that it would achieve its goal of 32.5 million hectares of marine protected areas by 2030.

"As of 2021, we have successfully achieved 28.1 million hectares [of marine protected areas] or about 86.5 percent [of our target]. We are optimistic about fulfilling our commitment by 2030,” President Joko “Jokowi '' Widodo told the One Ocean Summit virtually on Friday.

The world's largest archipelagic nation also pledged to cut 70 percent of its marine plastic waste by 2025. To this end, Indonesia has been making various efforts, including the development of a waste power plant, which converts 1,000 tons of waste per day to generate 10-megawatt of electricity, according to Jokowi.

Indonesia also aims to rehabilitate 600,000 hectares of degraded mangroves by 2024.

All these efforts would not only contribute to marine protection and sustainable development, but would also help combat climate change, the president added.

At Cop26’s Archipelagic and Island States Forum, Indonesia voiced the correlation between oceans and climate change.

“With international support, archipelagic states and small island countries can be part of the solution,” Jokowi said.

Jokowi also called for world leaders to place marine management within the dimension of sustainable development. Marine management should also be part of economic recovery efforts from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We have made breakthrough steps, among others, by implementing a quota-based measured fishing policy that is supported by an integrated surveillance technology system. As well as the establishment of local wisdom-based aquaculture villages to eradicate poverty and preserve commodities of high economic value,” Jokowi said.

According to Jokowi, Indonesia's G20 presidency will also bring attention to the importance of the blue economy, blue carbon, and marine litter management.

“Indonesia is ready to partner with all parties for a sustainable marine ecosystem," he said.