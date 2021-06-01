Indonesia Passes 200 Million Covid Vaccine Doses

A woman receives a jab of Pfizer vaccine against Covid-19 at Lebak Bulus Public Health Center in East Jakarta on August 23. 2021. (Beritasatu Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. Indonesia’s Covid-19 response has reached a new milestone this week by exceeding 200 million doses of vaccine administered across the country.

According to Health Ministry data, more than 208 million shots have been given as of Friday, with just above 78 million citizens fully vaccinated or 37 percent of the target population.

The government targets to fully vaccinate 208 million citizens to reach population immunity against the virus and the number could grow after it decided to expand the target population to children aged 6 and above earlier this week.

A total of 124 million citizens have received at least one dose of the vaccine, including some 13 million children aged between 12 and 17.

The country has been averaging more than 2 million doses over the last two weeks.

Jakarta and Bali are the only provinces where over 100 percent of the target population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Overall, 18 of all 34 provinces saw their first-dose vaccination rate exceeds 50 percent.

When it comes to complete vaccination numbers, only four provinces have managed to surpass 50 percent of the target population, with Jakarta scoring an impressive 102 percent.

The Drug and Food Supervisory Agency (BPOM) has approved eight different brands of vaccine against Covid-19, but Sinovac vaccine has become the most used vaccine since the campaign began in January.

The Chinese company has awarded state-run pharmaceutical company Bio Farma a license to reproduce the vaccine for Indonesian uses.