Indonesia Passes 300 Million Covid-19 Vaccine Doses

A old man receives his third jab of Covid-19 vaccine at Cilandak Health Center in South Jakarta on January 14, 2022. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Jakarta. Indonesia has administered more than 300 million doses of vaccine against Covid-19 since the campaign began last year, a Health Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The figures represent 72 percent of the targeted 416.4 million doses the government expects to create “population immunity” against the highly contagious disease.

“By Tuesday afternoon, the Health Ministry has administered a total of 300,239,385 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine,” Siti Nadia Tarmizi said in a statement.

According to government data, 85.26 percent of the target population have received one dose of the vaccine and 58.09 percent have been fully vaccinated.

The overall number includes 1.7 million booster shots which initially targeted health workers but have been expanded to other groups of the population since last week.

The country has seen an uptick in new Covid-19 cases over the past few weeks, including 1,362 cases in the past 24 hours.

The number of active cases climbs to around 9,500, more than double from last month.