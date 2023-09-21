Thursday, September 21, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Indonesia Pledges to Protect Marine Biodiversity in High Seas

Jayanty Nada Shofa
September 21, 2023 | 8:52 pm
SHARE
Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi attends the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG Summit) at the UN Headquarters in New York on September 19, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of the Foreign Affairs Ministry)
Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi attends the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG Summit) at the UN Headquarters in New York on September 19, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of the Foreign Affairs Ministry)

Jakarta. Indonesia has just inked a global pact in which it pledges to protect marine biodiversity in the international high seas, which makes up almost two-thirds of the ocean, according to Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi.

The top diplomat is currently in New York to attend the 78th Session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly. The Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) Treaty opened for signature at the UN headquarters on Wednesday.

As the name suggests, the BBNJ mandates signatories to conserve marine biodiversity in the high seas, namely the waters that lie outside national boundaries. This treaty will accept signatures until September 20, 2025. As many as 70 countries -- including Indonesia -- signed the treaty on the first day. 

“This treaty holds great importance for our country. Indonesia possesses one of the world’s longest coastlines. Whatever happens in the high seas and its surroundings will affect Indonesia because the sea is an interconnected ecosystem,” Retno said in a recorded message from New York on Wednesday local time.

Advertisement

Indonesia sees this treaty as crucial to help with the capacity-building of developing nations, particularly in the transfer of marine technologies, including biotech. The marine ecosystem conservation efforts as part of this pact are also expected to contribute to the achievement of the sustainable development goals (SDGs), according to Retno.

“This agreement reinforces the legal principles in the 1982 UNCLOS [UN Convention on the Law of the Sea], especially the principle of the common heritage of mankind,” Retno said while adding that Indonesia actively participated in the BBNJ Treaty's negotiations that spanned two decades.

Indonesia also plans to work on the internal procedures for the treaty’s ratification immediately. Retno, however, did not give an exact timeframe of when Indonesia would ratify the pact.

News wire AFP via France24 reported that other nations that signed the BBNJ Treaty on Wednesday included the US and China.

Read More:
Armenia Tells Indonesia to Open Embassy in Yerevan

Tags:
#International #Environment
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

How to Empower Tanah Abang Traders in Unfair Competition with Online Shops
Business 54 minutes ago

How to Empower Tanah Abang Traders in Unfair Competition with Online Shops

 An analyst called for greater government oversight to prevent social media platforms from running online marketplaces in Indonesia.
Indonesia Pledges to Protect Marine Biodiversity in High Seas
News 2 hours ago

Indonesia Pledges to Protect Marine Biodiversity in High Seas

 The Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) Treaty mandates signatories to conserve marine biodiversity in the high seas.
BP, Pertamina Ink MoU on Potential Carbon Injection in Tangguh
Special Updates 2 hours ago

BP, Pertamina Ink MoU on Potential Carbon Injection in Tangguh

 This freshly inked memorandum of understanding (MoU) is also related to the development of blue ammonia in Teluk Bituni.
IDX Set to Launch Carbon Trading Platform
Business 5 hours ago

IDX Set to Launch Carbon Trading Platform

 The IDX claims that the system is fully ready and expects to see transactions taking place during the launch date on Sept. 26.
Carbon Tax to Put Indonesia on Track Toward 2030 Climate Goal
Business 6 hours ago

Carbon Tax to Put Indonesia on Track Toward 2030 Climate Goal

 Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto last month said the carbon tax would be in place in 2025.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Former Pertamina CEO Karen Agustiawan Detained by KPK
1
Former Pertamina CEO Karen Agustiawan Detained by KPK
2
Indonesian Woman Jailed for Using Islamic Invocation Before Eating Pork
3
Jakarta Police Begin Questioning Suspected Talents in Pornographic Video Ring
4
Elon Musk's Starlink Makes Indonesian Presence Without Local Employees: Minister
5
Democratic Party Abandons Ambition to Nominate Agus as VP Candidate
Opini Title
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Unlocking Indonesia’s Digital Economy Potential with AI and Digital Skilling
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED