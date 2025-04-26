Indonesia Praises New Pope Leo XIV’s Call for Peace

Jayanty Nada Shofa
May 9, 2025 | 2:47 pm
Cardinal Robert Prevost appears on the central loggia of St. Peter's Basilica after being chosen the 267th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, choosing the name of Pope Leo XIV, at the Vatican, Thursday, May 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Cardinal Robert Prevost appears on the central loggia of St. Peter's Basilica after being chosen the 267th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, choosing the name of Pope Leo XIV, at the Vatican, Thursday, May 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Jakarta. Countries across the globe are reacting to the announcement of the new pontiff -- the Chicago-born Pope Leo XIV -- with the multi-faith Indonesia praising his message on peace.

Hundreds of cardinals recently wrapped up their two-day papal conclave -- a secretive voting process in the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel to appoint the successor to the late Pope Francis. The conclave picked Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost to be the next pope. He is the first American to assume the papacy. Indonesia’s Religious Affairs Minister Nasaruddin Umar congratulated Pope Leo XIV on his appointment, while also speaking highly of his inaugural speech that put emphasis on peace.

“Pope Leo XIV’s message on peace truly deserves appreciation. This is a universal message that we must work together to make this world more peaceful,” Nasaruddin, who is also the Grand Imam of the Istiqlal Mosque, said on Friday.

Nasaruddin then talked about the Istiqlal Declaration, a document the late Pope Francis and he had inked in Jakarta last September. The document underlines how religious values can help the world address some of its most serious problems: dehumanization and climate change.

“We hope that the commitment towards the Istiqlal Declaration will continue to be built and well-established under Pope Leo XIV’s leadership. This way, we can achieve a world that is more humanist, a more sustainable planet, and a stronger, equal social cohesion,” Nasaruddin said.

Istiqlal Mosque Grand Imam Nasaruddin Umar kisses the late Pope Francis' head at the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta on Sep. 5, 2024. (Antara Photo/Dhemas Reviyanto)

Robert Francis Prevost addressed the world as the new pope on the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica. “Peace be with all of you” became his first words as the Catholic Church leader.

“This is the peace of the Risen Christ, an unarmed peace and a disarming peace, humble and persevering. It comes from God, God who loves us all unconditionally. We still have in our ears that weak, but always courageous voice of Pope Francis as he blessed Rome!” Pope Leo XIV said.

He added: "Christ precedes us. The world needs his light. Humanity needs him as the bridge to allow it to be reached by God and by his love. Help us, too, and help each other to build bridges, with dialogue, with meetings, uniting us all to be one people, always in peace." 

According to the Central Statistics Agency, Catholics make up 3 percent of the Indonesian population.

News 3 hours ago

 The conclave has picked Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Francis Prevost, as the successor to the late Pope Francis.
