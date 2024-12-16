Indonesia Prepares for 110 Million Travelers During Year-End Holidays

Ricki Putra Harahap
December 16, 2024 | 8:58 pm
Chief Infrastructure and Regional Development Minister Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) outlines the government's year-end holiday travel management plans after a cabinet meeting with President Prabowo Subianto at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (Beritasatu.com/Ricki Putra Harahap)
Chief Infrastructure and Regional Development Minister Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) outlines the government's year-end holiday travel management plans after a cabinet meeting with President Prabowo Subianto at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (Beritasatu.com/Ricki Putra Harahap)

Jakarta. The government has outlined strategies to ensure smooth, safe, and secure travel during the 2024 Christmas and 2025 New Year period. Chief Infrastructure and Regional Development Minister Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) shared these plans following a cabinet meeting with President Prabowo Subianto a at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Monday.

The government estimates that 110 million people will be traveling during this period, with movements occurring both within provinces and across regions. To accommodate this, road infrastructure, including highways and provincial roads, has been improved. A total of 1,830 km of operational toll roads will be available, with 90 rest areas and 422 toll gates.

To ensure safety, personnel from the military and police will be deployed to secure key locations, including places of worship and travel routes. The Transportation Ministry has confirmed that all modes of transport—land, sea, air, and rail—are prepared for the surge in passenger numbers. Authorities are also monitoring potential weather disruptions, especially in areas like the Merak ferry crossing in the Sunda Strait, with emergency response teams on standby.

Fuel and electricity availability will be closely monitored to address any potential surges in demand, and the government is focused on keeping prices of essential goods stable during the holiday period.

Travel data indicates that the peak travel period will be from Dec. 18, 2024, to Jan. 8, 2025. During this time, private vehicles are expected to dominate travel, with 59.52 million people opting for personal cars and motorcycles. Public transport options, including buses, trains, planes, and ferries, will accommodate the remaining travelers.

In anticipation of potential adverse weather, the National Police Chief, Listyo Sigit Prabowo, confirmed that additional disaster response units and extra transport capacity have been arranged. Authorities are also preparing 2,794 service posts set up to manage congestion and ensure safety.

Additionally, the Indonesian Railway Company (KAI) has made 743,904 train seats available during the year-end holiday period, with 305,000 tickets already sold as of mid-December.

Meanwhile, in popular tourist destinations like Bali, authorities are readying infrastructure to ensure smooth operations at airports, anticipating high numbers of travelers.

In Bogor, West Java, police are implementing traffic control measures, including an "odd-even" license plate rule, to manage congestion, particularly in the Puncak area, a popular holiday destination.

