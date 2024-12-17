Indonesia Prepares Massive Security Measures for Christmas and New Year Festivities

Jakarta. Ahead of the preparations for Christmas 2024 and New Year 2025, tens of thousands of joint personnel from the Indonesian Military (TNI) and the National Police (Polri) will be deployed to secure more than 61,000 crowded locations and places of worship.

National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo said the security measures are a follow-up to President Prabowo Subianto’s directive to ensure security during Christmas and New Year, covering locations such as churches, recreational areas, shopping centers, terminals, stations, ports, airports, and tourist attractions.

“The security targets include churches, shopping centers, terminals, stations, ports, airports, tourist attractions, and New Year's celebration venues,” said Listyo after the 2024 Operational Coordination Meeting for the preparation of Christmas and New Year security in Jakarta on Monday.

The police will establish over 2,700 posts, including 1,852 security posts, 735 service posts, and 207 integrated posts. The National Police Chief hopes that the security efforts will run smoothly, ensuring the public feels safe and well-served during the holidays.

“We hope the year-end celebrations and security measures will go smoothly, and the public will be well served,” he said.

Listyo also anticipated a surge in the homecoming flow on Dec. 21 and 28, 2024, which are expected to be peak travel days due to the school holiday. He reminded all TNI-Polri personnel to be prepared to provide optimal security during the Nataru period.

The government estimates that 110 million people will be traveling during this period, with movement occurring both within provinces and across regions. To accommodate this, road infrastructure, including highways and provincial roads, has been upgraded. A total of 1,830 km of operational toll roads will be available, along with 90 rest areas and 422 toll gates.

State-owned railway company Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI) reported that 305,000 long-distance train tickets departing from Gambir and Pasar Senen stations have already been sold. KAI has made 743,904 seats available for travel between December 19, 2024, and January 5, 2025, with 59% of the tickets still available. During this period, KAI Jakarta branch will operate 1,357 trains, including additional services, with 75 departures per day.

