Indonesia Probes Nickel Operations Near Raja Ampat Marine Paradise

Antara
June 4, 2025 | 1:12 pm
Indonesian divers conduct research on reef-building coral species in Raja Ampat, West Papua. (Beritasatu Photo)
Indonesian divers conduct research on reef-building coral species in Raja Ampat, West Papua. (Beritasatu Photo)

Denpasar, Bali. The Environment Ministry is looking into reports of nickel mining near Raja Ampat in Southwest Papua, as concerns grow over possible environmental damage to one of the country’s top marine tourism destinations.

Rosa Vivien Ratnawati, Secretary of the Ministry’s Environmental Control Agency (BPLH), confirmed that the ministry’s law enforcement division is pursuing the case. “We are currently following up and developing steps for law enforcement,” she said on the sidelines of a sustainability forum in Bali on Wednesday.

The existence of mining operations near Raja Ampat has alarmed environmentalists and tourism advocates, who fear the activity could threaten the area's fragile ecosystem. While the full legal documentation of these mining projects is still under review, two licensed operators, GAG Nikel and Kawei Sejahtera Mining, are known to be active in the region.

Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said he would summon the license holders, whether state-owned or private entities, for an evaluation. “We will review this with my directors. I will call the owners in. There are local values that must be respected,” Bahlil said on Tuesday.

Read More:
Indonesia Says China Walks the Talk on Nickel Investment, Unlike Europe and US

Bahlil, who hails from Papua, stressed the need for special consideration in mining regulation due to Papua’s special autonomy status. He also mentioned growing aspirations among Papuans for a local smelter to be built to boost economic participation.

Meanwhile, local authorities in Raja Ampat have expressed frustration at their limited jurisdiction. Regent Orideko Burdam said that while 97 percent of Raja Ampat is conservation land, decisions on mining permits are controlled centrally in Jakarta, making local intervention difficult. “When environmental damage occurs due to mining, we are powerless because we lack authority,” he said.

Julian Kelly Kambu, head of the West Papua Forestry and Environment Department, added that several firms were granted mining licenses before the creation of Southwest Papua as a separate province. He warned that unless regulatory authority is decentralized, the sustainable development goals in the region could be at risk.

Local leaders are urging the central government to reconsider the limits of regional authority over forest and land management to allow greater involvement from indigenous communities and enhance their economic wellbeing.

