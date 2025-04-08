Indonesia Qualifies for U-17 World Cup -- Its First Through Competitive Qualifying
Jakarta. Indonesia’s U-17 national football team has made history by securing a place in the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup, following a commanding 4-1 victory over Yemen in the AFC U-17 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia on Monday evening.
This marks the first time Indonesia has qualified for the U-17 World Cup through the competitive process, making it a significant milestone for the country's football development. The team’s previous appearance in the U-17 World Cup was as the host in 2023.
Indonesia’s qualification sends a strong message about the country’s growing presence on the global football stage and brings renewed hope to fans eager to see the Garuda Muda soar against the world’s best.
“Indonesia’s U-17 victory over Yemen has earned us a spot in the quarterfinals of the AFC Asian Cup and, more importantly, a ticket to the U-17 World Cup in Qatar. Congratulations!” said Erick Thohir, Chairman of the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI), in an official statement.
“But remember, the battle is not over yet. Our players and coaching staff must remain focused on the ongoing tournament to achieve the best possible results,” he added.
Road to Qatar
The 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup will take place in Qatar from November 3 to 27, featuring 48 teams from around the world. As of Monday evening, 24 teams have secured qualification, with more to come in the weeks ahead.
Qualified Teams (so far):
Asia (AFC):
- Qatar (host)
- Saudi Arabia
- Uzbekistan
- Indonesia
Africa (CAF):
- Burkina Faso
- Mali
- South Africa
- Morocco
- Zambia
South America (CONMEBOL):
- Brazil
- Chile
- Colombia
- Venezuela
North America, Central America & Caribbean (CONCACAF):
- El Salvador
- Honduras
- Panama
- United States
- Canada
- Costa Rica
- Haiti
- Mexico
Oceania (OFC):
- Fiji
- New Zealand
- New Caledonia