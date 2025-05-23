Indonesia Ready to Welcome Premier Li Qiang in Show of Stronger Ties

Jakarta. Chinese Premier Li Qiang is scheduled to arrive at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in Jakarta on Saturday afternoon, marking the start of a three-day official visit to Indonesia from May 24 to 26, 2025.

The visit, confirmed by the Indonesian Presidential Secretariat, will include a series of high-level engagements aimed at deepening strategic cooperation between the two countries. According to Presidential Secretariat Deputy for Protocol, Press, and Media Yusuf Permana, the highlight of the visit will be a formal welcome ceremony on Sunday at the Merdeka Palace, where President Prabowo Subianto is set to receive Premier Li at around 10:00 a.m. local time.

Following the ceremonial welcome, President Prabowo and Premier Li will hold a bilateral meeting, accompanied by senior delegates from both sides. “This meeting reflects the shared commitment of Indonesia and China to enhance their bilateral relationship and boost cooperation across various strategic sectors,” Yusuf said in a statement.

The meeting will be followed by a state luncheon hosted by President Prabowo in honor of the Chinese premier, intended to further cement diplomatic ties in a more informal and friendly setting.

Premier Li's visit comes in response to an official invitation from President Prabowo and was first announced by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on April 22. Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono confirmed the visit on May 15.

According to China's Foreign Ministry, the visit aims to promote traditional friendship and promote solidarity and coordination between the two countries. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said the partnership between China and Indonesia continues to grow across five key pillars: politics, economy, cultural and people-to-people exchanges, maritime affairs, and security.

Mao added that both nations are committed to advancing modernization efforts and contributing to regional and global peace and prosperity through closer cooperation.

