Indonesia Ready to Welcome Premier Li Qiang in Show of Stronger Ties

Antara
May 24, 2025 | 12:32 pm
SHARE
Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrives to participate in ASEAN-China summit in Vientiane, Laos, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrives to participate in ASEAN-China summit in Vientiane, Laos, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Jakarta. Chinese Premier Li Qiang is scheduled to arrive at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in Jakarta on Saturday afternoon, marking the start of a three-day official visit to Indonesia from May 24 to 26, 2025.

The visit, confirmed by the Indonesian Presidential Secretariat, will include a series of high-level engagements aimed at deepening strategic cooperation between the two countries. According to Presidential Secretariat Deputy for Protocol, Press, and Media Yusuf Permana, the highlight of the visit will be a formal welcome ceremony on Sunday at the Merdeka Palace, where President Prabowo Subianto is set to receive Premier Li at around 10:00 a.m. local time.

Following the ceremonial welcome, President Prabowo and Premier Li will hold a bilateral meeting, accompanied by senior delegates from both sides. “This meeting reflects the shared commitment of Indonesia and China to enhance their bilateral relationship and boost cooperation across various strategic sectors,” Yusuf said in a statement.

Read More:
Indonesia, China Eye Stronger Strategic Partnership at 75th Anniversary
Advertisement

The meeting will be followed by a state luncheon hosted by President Prabowo in honor of the Chinese premier, intended to further cement diplomatic ties in a more informal and friendly setting.

Premier Li's visit comes in response to an official invitation from President Prabowo and was first announced by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on April 22. Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono confirmed the visit on May 15.

According to China's Foreign Ministry, the visit aims to promote traditional friendship and promote solidarity and coordination between the two countries. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said the partnership between China and Indonesia continues to grow across five key pillars: politics, economy, cultural and people-to-people exchanges, maritime affairs, and security.

Mao added that both nations are committed to advancing modernization efforts and contributing to regional and global peace and prosperity through closer cooperation.

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Indonesia Ready to Welcome Premier Li Qiang in Show of Stronger Ties
News 5 hours ago

Indonesia Ready to Welcome Premier Li Qiang in Show of Stronger Ties

 China’s Premier Li Qiang begins a 3-day visit to Indonesia, with bilateral talks and a state lunch with President Prabowo on the agenda.
Chinese Premier to Visit President Prabowo This Weekend
News May 23, 2025 | 3:51 pm

Chinese Premier to Visit President Prabowo This Weekend

 The visit would focus on advancing strategic cooperation under the "Two Countries, Twin Parks" (TCTP) initiative.

The Latest

Ohtani Nears Return to Mound, Will Face Hitters in Rehab Sunday
News 1 hours ago

Ohtani Nears Return to Mound, Will Face Hitters in Rehab Sunday

 Shohei Ohtani will face hitters Sunday for the first time since elbow surgery, marking a major step in his pitching rehab with the Dodgers.
Nine Indonesians Blocked from Unauthorized Hajj Trip via Medan Airport
News 3 hours ago

Nine Indonesians Blocked from Unauthorized Hajj Trip via Medan Airport

 Nine Indonesians were stopped at Medan Airport while trying to travel to Hajj using work visas, violating Saudi Arabia’s entry rules.
Pacers Inches Closer to NBA Finals as Siakam Dominates in Game 2
News 4 hours ago

Pacers Inches Closer to NBA Finals as Siakam Dominates in Game 2

 Pascal Siakam scores 39 as the Pacers beat the Knicks 114-109 in Game 2, taking a 2-0 lead in the East Finals ahead of Game 3 in Indy.
Indonesia Ready to Welcome Premier Li Qiang in Show of Stronger Ties
News 5 hours ago

Indonesia Ready to Welcome Premier Li Qiang in Show of Stronger Ties

 China’s Premier Li Qiang begins a 3-day visit to Indonesia, with bilateral talks and a state lunch with President Prabowo on the agenda.
Indonesia to Reintroduce Electricity Discounts for Low-Power Users Starting June
News 5 hours ago

Indonesia to Reintroduce Electricity Discounts for Low-Power Users Starting June

 Indonesia to resume electricity discounts on June 5, targeting homes under 1,300 VA, part of a stimulus plan to ease living costs.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Seizes Millions of Illegally Imported Tools from China Tracked Through TikTok Ads
1
Indonesia Seizes Millions of Illegally Imported Tools from China Tracked Through TikTok Ads
2
Shell to Exit Fuel Retail Business in Indonesia, Sells Stations to JV
3
Luhut Proposes $1 Billion Joint Investment Between Indonesia’s Danantara and China’s Sovereign Wealth Entities
4
China’s Huayou to Break Ground on Indonesian EV Battery Project before August
5
Chief Justice Sunarto Questions Luxury Watches, Designer Goods Worn by Judges
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED