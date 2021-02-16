Indonesia Receives 9 Million Covid-19 Vaccine Doses in Single Day

Airport workers unload Moderna Covid-19 vaccines from a Singapore Airlines plane at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten, December 26, 2021. (Photo courtesy of the Information and Communication Ministry)

Jakarta. Indonesia received nearly 9 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine from the United States and several European countries on Sunday alone, marking the biggest delivery of vaccine donation in a single day.

"All the vaccines that we received today were donated by our friends through Covax," Health Ministry spokeswoman Siti Nadia Tarmizi said, referring to the UN-supported global vaccine-sharing scheme.

Those vaccines were transported in four cargo planes, including 1.42 million Moderna doses donated by France, another 3.32 million doses from the United States, and 4.24 million AstraZeneca doses from Germany and Greece, according to Health Ministry data.

"The Indonesian government thanks to the governments of France, Germany, the United States, and Greece for those deliveries,” Siti said.

Indonesia has administered 267.5 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine since the mass inoculation began in January.

About 53 percent of the target population, equivalent to 110.6 million citizens, have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 while 87 percent of registered health workers have received a booster shot.

The government began to vaccinate children aged six or above last week, meaning that the target population will increase from the previously stated at 208 million citizens.

Of all 34 provinces, nine have achieved a vaccination rate above the national average. Jakarta is the only province where over 100 percent of the target population are fully vaccinated, with Bali coming close at 90.7 percent.