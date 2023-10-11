Indonesia Reelected at UN Human Rights Council with Most Votes

Jakarta. Indonesia recently got reelected for a sixth term at the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council and also earned the most votes among the countries who got picked for the 2024-2026 term.

As many as 186 out of the 192 UN member states voted for Indonesia to be on the human rights body. This became the most votes that Indonesia has ever amassed in the history of its UN Human Rights Council candidature.

Kuwait came in second place among the Asia-Pacific nations after it secured 183 votes at the recent ballot. Followed by Japan (175) and China (154).

“Indonesia’s membership at the UN Human Rights Council embraced the theme ‘inclusive partnership for humanity’. An inclusive partnership is key. An inclusive partnership is needed for humanity … to promote and protect human rights,” Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi said in a recorded video statement on Wednesday.

“Indonesia has always been consistent about its stance of not wanting to see human rights issues be politicized,” Retno said.

According to her, Indonesia’s membership in the council will focus on improving countries’ capacities on human rights matters. Jakarta seeks to push for intensive dialogue between countries and regional groups, including by syncing the human rights advancement mechanisms.

“We will also push for the implementation of the principles in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights,” Retno said, referring to the document that sets out the basic rights and freedoms for all.

The UN General Assembly voting to elect 15 countries to serve on the Human Rights Council was conducted on Tuesday. Apart from Indonesia, other new members include Albania, Brazil, Bulgaria, Burundi, China, Côte d’Ivoire, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, France, Ghana, Japan, Kuwait, Malawi, and the Netherlands.

Their term will begin on Jan. 1, 2024.

Indonesia previously assumed the UN Human Rights Council membership for the 2020-2022 term. Jakarta was also part of the Geneva-based council in 2006-2007, 2007-2010, 2011-2014, and 2015-2017.

