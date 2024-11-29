Indonesia Relies on Homegrown Talent as Overseas Stars Face AFF Cup Doubts

Sopian Hadi
November 29, 2024 | 9:23 pm
Marselino Ferdinan celebrates after scoring his second goal against Jordan in the Group A match of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha, Qatar on Sunday, April 21, 2024. (PSSI)
Marselino Ferdinan celebrates after scoring his second goal against Jordan in the Group A match of the AFC U-23 Asian Cup at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha, Qatar on Sunday, April 21, 2024. (PSSI)

Gianyar. Indonesia’s national football team could be without several high-profile names, including Dutch-born stars Rafael Struick, Ivar Jenner, and Justin Hubner, for the upcoming 2024 ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup (AFF Cup).

In contrast, key local players such as Asnawi Mangkualam, Pratama Arhan, and Marselino Ferdinan are expected to join the squad, alongside emerging talents like Hokky Caraka.

“There are several players who have yet to confirm their arrival. For those playing abroad, many have communicated that joining the team might not be possible. Justin Hubner, for example, has yet to provide any updates, and the likelihood of his participation seems slim,” National Team Agency (BTN) Chairman Sumardji told reporters at a training session held at Bali United Training Center, Gianyar, Bali, on Friday.

“Ivar Jenner is in a similar situation. I’ve been in touch with him and his club, but there’s been no clear response so far. We’ll need to discuss with the coaching staff whether to proceed with the current squad or consider calling up new players,” he added.

On a brighter note, Sumardji confirmed that several regulars, including Pratama Arhan, Asnawi Mangkualam, and Marselino Ferdinan, are expected to report for national team duty.

“Arhan is scheduled to join us on Sunday. Asnawi will wrap up his last match on December 3 and then report to the team. As for Marselino, after discussions with his club Oxford, we’ve received confirmation that he can join us, though the exact date is still uncertain,” Sumardji said.

With the AFF Cup just weeks away, Indonesia’s preparation hinges on resolving the availability of its overseas players and striking the right balance with local talent. The team faces stiff competition in the regional tournament, where rivals like Thailand and Vietnam will field their best squads.

