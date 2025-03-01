Indonesia Repatriates 84 Citizens Trapped in Myanmar Online Scam

Wahroni
March 1, 2025 | 11:44 am
Indonesian citizens repatriated from Myanmar arrive at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang on Saturday, March 1, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Wahroni)
Indonesian citizens repatriated from Myanmar arrive at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang on Saturday, March 1, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Wahroni)

Tangerang. The Indonesian government has repatriated 84 of its citizens who were victims of an alleged online scam operation in Myanmar. All returnees arrived in Indonesia safely and in good health.

According to Judha Nugraha, Director of Indonesian Citizen Protection at the Foreign Affairs Ministry, among the 84 repatriated individuals, 15 were women. 

"The majority are from North Sumatra, West Java, North Sulawesi, and Jakarta, as well as several other provinces," Judha said at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang early Saturday morning.

The repatriation was the result of a lengthy process involving multiple stakeholders, including relevant ministries, government agencies, and the National Police’s Criminal Investigation Department.

Meanwhile, Indonesia continues efforts to repatriate hundreds of other citizens still stranded in Myawaddy, Myanmar. The government is coordinating with authorities in Thailand and Myanmar to facilitate their return.

"There are still several Indonesians trapped in Myawaddy, and we are conducting further investigations. Communication with Thai and Myanmar authorities is ongoing to ensure their swift repatriation," Judha added.

According to Myanmar government data, more than 7,000 foreign nationals have been detained in a crackdown on online scam syndicates operating in Myawaddy. Among them, around 360 Indonesians are still awaiting repatriation.

 

