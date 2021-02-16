Indonesia Reports 75 New Omicron Cases

Jakarta. Indonesia has recorded an additional 75 cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant, bringing the total number of cases to 414, according to the Health Ministry on Sunday.

“Most of the Omicron cases are related to international travelers so we call on people to refrain from traveling overseas,” Health Ministry spokeswoman Siti Nadia Tarmizi said.

Only 31 cases are local transmission and most of the 414 cases involve fully vaccinated people, she added.

“We must remain vigilant to prevent a third wave of infections from happening here in Indonesia. We have seen what happened in India and it should not happen in Indonesia,” she added.

She has previously said the vast majority of Omicron patients displayed mild symptoms or no symptoms at all.

Indonesia first reported the first Omicron cases in mid-December and by the end of last year, the country already had 136 cases.

The country has seen an uptick in new cases since last week with the daily tally exceeding the 500 mark. Indonesia has recorded a total of 4.27 million Covid-19 cases including 144,129 deaths.

