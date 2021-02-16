Indonesia Reports 92 New Omicron Cases

Indonesian migrant workers walk pass an immigration check point at the Batam International Port on January 3, 2022. The government tightens surveillance on international arrivals to curb the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. (Antara Photo/Teguh Prihatna)

Jakarta. Indonesia on Tuesday reported an additional 92 cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 254.

Of that figure, 15 are locally-transmitted cases.

Health Ministry spokesman Siti Nadia Tarmizi said those Omicron patients experienced symptoms of a common cold.

“The majority of cases are related to international travels. Based on our examination, most of the patients have displayed mild symptoms or been asymptomatic,” Health Ministry spokesman Siti Nadia Tarmizi said in a statement.

“The most common symptoms are cough and runny nose,” she added.

The country has added 299 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily tally since December 3. There have been 4.26 million cases including 144,105 deaths since the pandemic began.

The total number of active Covid-19 cases stands at 4,658.

More than 55 percent of the country’s adult population have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, with the government planning to rollout booster doses later this month.