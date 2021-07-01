Indonesia Reports Lowest Daily Covid Death Toll in 70 Days

Wooden memorial crosses are seen at Covid-29 burial ground in Cilincing, North Jakarta on July 23, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro

Jakarta. Indonesia recorded 392 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, the lowest daily death toll since June 27, as the surge in newly cases also slowed down, government figures show.

The country has recorded a total of 135,861 Covid-19 deaths since the pandemic began.

There have been 5,403 new cases in the past 24 hours to take the country’s total to 4,129,020.

The number of recovered Covid-19 patients nearly doubled that of new cases in the one-day period, further reducing the total number of active cases to 155,519.

The tally represents a steep drop from the peak of more than 580,000 active cases in late July attributed to the highly contagious Delta variant and is already below the first peak in early February.

Central and East Java registered the most cases of the day with 675 new infections and 448, respectively. Both provinces also have the highest fatality toll in the pandemic, each has recorded more than 28,500 Covid-19 deaths since March of last year.

More than 38 million citizens have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 from around 105 million doses administered since the inoculation began in mid-January.

The government aims to vaccinate 208 million citizens to reach the so-called population immunity.