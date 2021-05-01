Indonesia Reports Lowest Daily Covid Death Toll since July 6

A man proclaims the call to prayer at the grave of a Covid-19 victim as part of the Islamic funeral ritual at Rorotan Cemetery in Cilincing, North Jakarta on July 23, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Jakarta. Indonesia on Friday recorded the lowest daily death toll in the Covid-19 outbreak since July 6 although it still has the highest fatality numbers in the world at the current stage of the pandemic.

There have been 599 Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 130,781, according to Health Ministry data.

Indonesia is currently the only country in the world to average more than 1,000 deaths since the Delta variant began to rage in mid-July.

A further 12,618 new cases were recorded across the archipelago to take the country’s total to 4,056,354.

Of all 34 provinces, four recorded more than 1,000 new cases each in the 24-hour period, including North Sumatra, West Java, Central Java and East Java.

East Java reported the most Covid-19 deaths in the day with 161 more fatalities to take its total to 27,595. But overall, Central Java is the deadliest place in the Indonesian outbreak with 28,147 Covid-19 deaths.

The total number of active cases fell further to 236,317 countrywide as recoveries again outnumbered new cases by more than 6,600. But it’s still above the first peak in early February when the country recorded over 180,000 active cases.

The vaccination drive is gaining pace with more than 1.7 million doses administered in the one-day period, the second-highest daily numbers since mass inoculation began in mid-January.

More than 60.4 million citizens have been partially vaccinated and around 34 million already received double doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

Earlier this month, the government also launched booster doses for health workers in the frontline of Covid-19 response.

