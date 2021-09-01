Indonesia Reports Lowest Daily Covid Tally in Over a Year

Jakarta. Indonesia recorded 2,234 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, the lowest daily count since last August, according to Health Ministry data.

The last time the country reported fewer daily number than that of Sunday was on August 24 of last year, when 1,877 Covid-19 cases were recorded in the 24-hour period.

Overall, Southeast Asia’s biggest country has recorded 4,190,763 cases since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

A further 145 coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in the one-day period, bringing the total death toll to 140,468. The latest daily death toll was the lowest since June 1.

The total number of active cases has been declining steadily since the July 24 peak, from more than 580,000 cases to just 60,969 at present.

Nearly 80 million citizens have been partially vaccinated. Of that figures, 45.19 million are fully vaccinated, representing 21.7 percent of the target population.

Earlier this week, the government announced that it has started to gradually reopen borders by allowing international visits via six major entry points.

For the meantime, international air arrivals are welcomed at Soekarno-Hatta Airport near Jakarta and Sam Ratulangi Airport in Manado, North Sulawesi.

Foreign visitors are required to show proof of vaccination and negative Covid-19 test.

The famous tourist destination, Bali, has not received Jakarta approval to welcome international flights despite 61 percent of the resort island’s population having been fully vaccinated.

The central government regularly updates its Covid-19 policies every Monday.

