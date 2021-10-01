Indonesia Reports Lowest Daily Covid-19 Death Toll since May 2020

A woman sits inside Bulungan sports hall in South Jakarta during a mass vaccination program for refugees and asylum seekers on October 7, 2021. (JG Photo/Yudha Baskoro)

Jakarta. The Covid-19 situation in Indonesia has improved significantly with a steady decline in new cases and deaths over the last few weeks.

The country recorded 19 Covid deaths on Sunday -- the lowest single-day death toll since May 25, 2020 -- to take the overall fatality toll to 142,952, government figures show.

The daily death toll has been below the 100 mark since the start of the month with an average of 60 deaths month to date.

A further 747 new cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 4.23 million.

The total number of active cases currently stands at 18,388.

Southeast Asia’s biggest country has largely eased Covid-19 restrictions by allowing schools, malls, cinemas, pubic markets, and restaurants to reopen with a 50 percent capacity limit.

Labor-intensive factories can operate at full capacity as long as they implement multiple shifts at works.

More than 107 million citizens have had one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine since the mass inoculation began in January, representing 52 percent of the target population.

Of that figure, 62.8 million are fully vaccinated.

