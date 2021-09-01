Indonesia Reports Sub-2,000 Covid Cases for First Time since August 2020

Two medical workers carry suitcases as they leave a makeshift Covid-19 isolation facility at Pasar Rumput apartment complex in Jakarta, Sept. 2, 2021. The facility was closed due to a steady decline in newly coronavirus cases in the Indonesian capital. (Antara Photo/M Risyal Hidayat)

Jakarta. For the first time since August of last year, Indonesia recorded fewer than 2,000 coronavirus cases in a single day on Monday, as the country began to reopen borders and ease community restrictions.

There have been 1,932 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 4,192,695, government figures show.

The last time the country saw fewer than 2,000 new cases in a single day was on August 24, 2020.

“The daily count represents a 98 percent decrease on the highest one-day number on July 15, 2021,” Chief Investment Minister Luhut Binsar Panjaitan said in a video conference.

The minister is in charge of the Covid-19 response in Java and Bali.

He added the government is better prepared this time compared to four months ago when the highly contagious Delta variant began to rage in the country.

The total number of active Covid-19 cases stands at 55,936, representing a steep drop from more than 580,000 active cases during the peak on July 24.

A further 166 Covid-19 deaths were recorded in the one-day period to take the total fatality toll to 140,634.

Luhut said no more cities and districts across Java and Bali are under the highest risk level of Covid-19 at present.

He said children under 12 are allowed to visit malls with their parents in certain cities, following another decision to reopen cinemas.

Last week, the immigration office said they had resumed visa services for international visitors.

