Indonesia Routed 6-0 by Japan but Still March On

Jaja Suteja
June 10, 2025 | 11:34 pm
Japan's Takefusa Kubo scores a goal against Indonesia during the World Cup 2026 group C qualifying soccer match in Suita, west Japan, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (Shohei Miyano/Kyodo News via AP)
Japan's Takefusa Kubo scores a goal against Indonesia during the World Cup 2026 group C qualifying soccer match in Suita, west Japan, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (Shohei Miyano/Kyodo News via AP)

Jakarta. Indonesia suffered a heavy 6-0 defeat at the hands of Japan in their final Group C match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers on Tuesday at Suita City Stadium. Despite the loss, Indonesia has already secured a historic place in the fourth round of qualification.

Japan, who had already clinched the top spot in Group C and a direct ticket to the 2026 World Cup finals, fielded a second-string squad but still dominated the match with 71 percent possession and relentless attacking play. Goals came from Daichi Kamada (2), Takefusa Kubo, Ryoya Morishita, Shuto Machino, and Hao Mosoya.

The defeat exposed critical defensive gaps in the Indonesian squad, which rarely threatened the Japanese goal throughout the 90 minutes. Coach Patrick Kluivert’s side appeared overwhelmed from the outset.

Rotations and injuries forced Kluivert to reshuffle his starting XI, resting key players such as Maarten Paes, Calvin Verdonk, Rizky Ridho, and Marselino Ferdinan. The experimental lineup failed to withstand Japan’s high tempo and tactical precision.

Indonesia finishes the group stage in fourth place and will now prepare for the Fourth Round draw on 17 July 2025, where they will join UAE, Qatar, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and either Oman or Palestine, who are still battling for the final spot.

Japan\'s Daichi Kamada, center, celebrates after scoring his side\'s second goal during the World Cup 2026 group C qualifying soccer match between Japan and Indonesia in Suita, Japan, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (Shohei Miyano/Kyodo News via AP)

Next Stage: Tougher Competition, Higher Stakes
The fourth round of Asian qualifiers, set for 8-14 October 2025, will see six teams split into two groups of three. The group winners will qualify directly for the World Cup, while runners-up will face off in a playoff. The winner of that playoff will then compete for an intercontinental qualification slot.

While reaching the fourth round is a landmark achievement for Indonesia, inconsistencies in performance remain a major concern. The Garuda squad has shown flashes of brilliance in one match, only to falter in the next -- a pattern that could prove costly in the high-stakes matches ahead.

Indonesia is expected to face compact, defensively disciplined Middle Eastern sides in the next round. Midfield creativity and tactical vision will be essential to break through such defenses.

Indonesia team players pose for photographers prior to the World Cup 2026 group C qualifying soccer match between Japan and Indonesia in Suita, west Japan, Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (Shohei Miyano/Kyodo News via AP)

Two upcoming friendlies against Kuwait and Lebanon will serve as vital preparation before Indonesia enters the most competitive phase of its World Cup qualifying campaign.

Japan Starting XI: 
Keiseuke Osako (GK), Kota Takei, Ryoya Morishita, Ayumu Seko,  Kaishu Sano, Wataru Endo, Takefusa Kubo (C), Shunsuke Mito, Daichi Kamada, Junnosuke Suzuki, Shuto Machino.  

Substitutes: Zion Suzuki (GK), Hiroki Sekine, Joel Chima Fujita, Yuito Suzuki, Ohashi Yuki, Yu Hirakawa, Keito Nakamura, Mao Hosoya, Kodai Sano, Kota Tawaratsumida, Ryunosuke Sato,  Kosei Tani (GK).

Indonesia Staring XI: 
Emil Audero (GK), Mees Hilgers, Jay Idzes (C), Justin Hubner; Kevin Diks, Joey Pelupessy, Thom Haye, Dean James; Yance Sayuri, Ole Romney, Beckham Putra Nugraha.   

Substitutes: Maarten Paes (GK), Ernando Ari, Jordi Amat, Marselino Ferdinan, Yakob Sayuri, Rafael Struick, Egy Maulana Vikri, Ricky Kambuaya, Calvin Verdonk, Shayne Pattynama, Stefano Lilipaly, Nathan Tjoe-A-On.

Indonesia Routed 6-0 by Japan but Still March On
Indonesia Routed 6-0 by Japan but Still March On
