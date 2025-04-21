Indonesia Says Gaza Evacuation Plan Faces Technical Hurdles, But Commitment Remains

Jakarta. Indonesia has reaffirmed its readiness to welcome civilians from war-torn Gaza, but the government admitted on Monday that carrying out such an evacuation would be technically challenging and require extensive international coordination.

Speaking to reporters at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, Presidential Spokesman Prasetyo Hadi said the government continues to monitor the situation closely and is committed to providing humanitarian support to Palestinians affected by the conflict.

“Technically, it’s not easy. But this is part of the government’s continued attention to our brothers and sisters in Gaza,” Prasetyo said on Monday.

The plan to evacuate Gaza residents to Indonesia was raised by President Prabowo Subianto during his recent diplomatic tour to the Middle East from April 9–14. During the trip, Prabowo met with leaders from the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, Qatar, and Jordan.

According to Prasetyo, these countries generally expressed support for the humanitarian effort, but implementing the evacuation would still require careful preparation and consensus on technical details.

“In principle, there’s agreement. But again, the technical execution is not simple. That’s why President Prabowo, Foreign Minister Sugiono, and the Foreign Affairs Ministry continue to coordinate with international counterparts to ensure the plan can be carried out properly,” he said.

Prasetyo added that opposition from certain countries would not deter Indonesia from pursuing its humanitarian mission. He said that President Prabowo would proceed cautiously and not rush the decision.

“Our spirit is to help. If some countries are not yet on board, that’s fine, each has its own position. That’s also why the President is not being reckless in offering this humanitarian assistance,” he said.

President Prabowo has consistently voiced support for the Palestinian cause and recently announced Indonesia’s willingness to evacuate up to 1,000 civilians from Gaza as part of its humanitarian efforts. The evacuation, however, is not intended as a permanent relocation.

“This is not relocation. It’s purely to provide humanitarian assistance to those suffering in Gaza,” Prabowo said in Antalya, Turkey, on May 12, 2025.

While a timeline for the evacuation has not yet been set, Prabowo said discussions with Middle Eastern leaders during his visit were part of broader consultations to ensure the plan’s feasibility and acceptance at the international level.

