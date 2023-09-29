Friday, September 29, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Indonesia Says No One Brings Up Papua Issue at Recent UNGA Forum

Jayanty Nada Shofa
September 29, 2023 | 6:50 pm
SHARE
Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi delivers her statement before the UN General Assembly in New York on September 23, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of the Foreign Affairs Ministry)
Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi delivers her statement before the UN General Assembly in New York on September 23, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of the Foreign Affairs Ministry)

Jakarta. A senior Indonesian diplomat said Friday that no country raised the issue of Papua at the recent UN General Assembly (UNGA) talks in New York.

Indonesia in the past had faced accusations of human rights violations in its easternmost region at the UN forum. These accusations mainly came from Pacific island nations, particularly Vanuatu. However, the 78th UNGA session, which had just ended earlier this week, did not see anyone pointing their fingers at Indonesia.

"The UNGA forum did not see any country bringing up the Papua issue. [This shows] how other nations' respect towards Indonesia is growing," Tri Tharyat, the director-general for multilateral cooperation at the Foreign Affairs Ministry, told a press conference in Jakarta on Friday.

Tri attributed the lack of mentions of Papua to the Indonesian government's efforts to fast-track the region's infrastructure and human capital development, among others. Indonesia has also tried to speak to the countries who took an interest in the Papua matter. Tri, however, did not refer to the said countries whom Indonesia had been talking to by name. 

Advertisement

"Remember how there would be some countries who would call the [UNGA] forum’s attention to Papua," Tri said.

"We have done so many things this year. But what is of utmost importance is to talk with other countries to give them a better picture of what is going on in Papua, including its development progress," Tri also told reporters.

There have been several instances of Indonesia arguing with Pacific island nations over the latter’s human rights abuse accusations in Papua. For instance, at the 75th UNGA Session in 2020, then Vanuatuan Prime Minister Bob Loughman alleged indigenous West Papuans continued to suffer from human rights violations. Indonesia then accused Vanuatu of not respecting the UN Charter and its principle of non-interference in other countries' internal affairs.

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo in March visited the Papuan capital of Jayapura during which he said the government considered Papua a priority for a more "Indonesia-centric" development.

His remarks aimed to dispel doubts that Indonesia's development only focused on Java Island. Jokowi then listed some major infrastructure projects in Papua, including the 3,462-kilometer Trans-Papua road. The government has also built a road that spanned 1,098 kilometers in the Papuan borders, according to Jokowi.

Read More: Jokowi to Attend ASEAN-GCC Summit in Saudi Next Month

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Jakarta Government Suspends Operations of 4 Coal-Burning Factories
News 1 hours ago

Jakarta Government Suspends Operations of 4 Coal-Burning Factories

 Two more companies are currently under investigation and could face similar sanctions if found guilty of emitting excessive carbons.
Presidential Hopeful Ganjar Sees Jokowi as Mentor in Politics
News 3 hours ago

Presidential Hopeful Ganjar Sees Jokowi as Mentor in Politics

 Both Ganjar and Jokowi are cadres of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) party.
Lakuemas Seeks to Be One-Stop Solution for Gold Investment
Special Updates 3 hours ago

Lakuemas Seeks to Be One-Stop Solution for Gold Investment

 Lakuemas is a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell gold via website or mobile app.
Indonesia Says No One Brings Up Papua Issue at Recent UNGA Forum
News 3 hours ago

Indonesia Says No One Brings Up Papua Issue at Recent UNGA Forum

 Indonesia in the past had faced accusations of human rights violations in its easternmost region at the UN forum.
KPK Discovers Firearms, Multinational Currency Stash at Agriculture Minister's Residence
News 4 hours ago

KPK Discovers Firearms, Multinational Currency Stash at Agriculture Minister's Residence

 As of now, the KPK has not identified any suspects in connection with the ongoing corruption investigation.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Agung Podomoro Sells Neo Soho Mall for Rp 1.4 Trillion
1
Agung Podomoro Sells Neo Soho Mall for Rp 1.4 Trillion
2
Indonesia, Malaysia Seek to Counter Negative Perception of Palm Oil in India
3
Anies and Muhaimin Visit Rizieq
4
CPO Producers Indonesia and Malaysia in Talks with India Amid EU Market Restrictions
5
Prabowo in 'Final Phase' of Selecting Running Mate
Opini Title
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED