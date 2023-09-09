Saturday, September 9, 2023
Indonesia Secures 2-0 Victory Over Turkmenistan in Friendly Match

The Jakarta Globe
September 8, 2023 | 11:32 pm
Indonesian footballer Marc Anthony Klok (23) runs past Annagulyyev Guychmyrat (2), Hojovov Hoshgeldi (6) and Abdyrahmanov Albiek (17) during a friendly match against Turkmenistan at Bung Tomo Stadium in Surabaya, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (Antara photo/Moch Asim)
Indonesian footballer Marc Anthony Klok (23) runs past Annagulyyev Guychmyrat (2), Hojovov Hoshgeldi (6) and Abdyrahmanov Albiek (17) during a friendly match against Turkmenistan at Bung Tomo Stadium in Surabaya, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. (Antara photo/Moch Asim)

Surabaya. Indonesia displayed dominant play and secured a 2-0 victory over visiting Turkmenistan in a friendly match held at Surabaya's Bung Tomo Stadium on Friday evening.

Dendy Sulistyawan showcased his prowess with a superb long-range goal in the 19th minute, capitalizing on a loose ball from the opponent. This goal marked his 13th for the national team.

Egy Maulana Vikri doubled Indonesia's lead with a clever play one minute into injury time. He skillfully maneuvered from the right flank to infiltrate the box before netting the ball.

Goalkeeper Nadeo Argawinata played a crucial role in Indonesia's triumph by making three spectacular saves, although he did commit a dangerous error with an inaccurate pass. Fortunately for him, the Turkmen attacker failed to capitalize on the mistake.

"He made a mistake but made up for it with many brilliant saves," Coach Shin Tae-yong said of the goalkeeper in the post-match press conference.

Despite facing nine shots on goal from Turkmenistan compared to their six, Indonesia's players displayed greater effectiveness in midfield and maintained solid coordination in the defense line.

This FIFA Match Day allowed Indonesia to make a slight improvement in its FIFA ranking, currently at 150th, compared to the higher-ranked Turkmenistan at 138th.

In the last six head-to-head matches against Turkmenistan, Indonesia has now secured three victories and suffered only one loss.

Indonesia Starting Lineup: Nadeo Argawinata (GK), Edo Febriansyah, Sandy Walsh, Jordi Amat, Asnawi Mangkualam, Alfreanda Dewangga, Ricky Kambuaya, Marc Klok, Saddil Ramdhani, Adam Alis, Dendy.

Substitutes: Sahrul, Reza, Andy Setyo, Fachruddin, Wahyu Prasetyo, Dony Tri Pamungkas, Dzaki, Rachmat Irianto, Egy Maulana Vikri, Stefano Lilipaly, Ryan Kurnia.

Turkmenistan Starting Lineup: Babayev Batyr (GK), Annagulyyev Guychmrat, Bashimov Aboy, Mammedov Ybrayym, Soyunonv Shohrat, Annayev Myrat, Ballakov Velmyrat, Mingazov Ruslan, Tamurkin Ilya, Tagayev Elman, Tirkishov Shanazar.

Substitutes: Charyyev Rasul, Geldoyev Ata, Hpjpvov Hohgeldi, Jumayec Vepa, Saparov Mekan, Atayev Ahmet, Charyyyev Teymur, Gurbanov Yazgylych, Hojamammedov Dovran, Nurmyradow Selim, Abdrahmanov Alibek, Bayov Begmyrat.

