Indonesia Secures Historic Win in Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships

Jakarta. Indonesia claimed its first-ever title in the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships on Sunday, denying host nation China a chance to secure three straight wins in the biennial event in Qingdao.

Indonesia defeated the reigning champion 3-1, surpassing its previous best tournament finish of a semifinal spot in 2019.

The men’s doubles pair of Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Daniel Marthin clinched the decisive point, beating the Chinese duo of Chen Xu Jun and Huang 21-15, 21-9 in the fourth match at the Qingdao Conson Sports Center.

Indonesia took an early 2-0 lead through the mixed doubles team of Rinov Rivaldy and Siti Fadia Silva, who triumphed over Gao Jia Xuan and Wu Meng Ying 21-11, 21-13, followed by a men’s singles win from Alwi Farhan, who overcame Hu Zhe An 21-15, 21-13.

China’s sole point came in the women’s singles match, where Xu Wen Jing defeated Putri Kusuma Wardani 21-12, 21-13.

Three nations have claimed the tournament’s trophy in its four editions. Japan won the inaugural event in 2017, while China took the title in 2019 and 2023. The 2021 edition was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

