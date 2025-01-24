Indonesia Seeks Extradition of Graft Suspect Paulus Tannos from Singapore

Muhammad Aulia Rahman
January 24, 2025 | 2:16 pm
SHARE
A photo illustration of the Anti-Graft Commission. (Antara Photo)
A photo illustration of the Anti-Graft Commission. (Antara Photo)

Jakarta. Indonesian authorities are working to extradite businessman Paulus Tannos, also known as Thian Po Tjhin, who was recently arrested in Singapore at Indonesia's request. Paulus is implicated in a major graft scandal involving the government’s electronic ID card (e-ID) project, an official said on Friday.

Paulus has been on Indonesia’s fugitive list since October 19, 2021, two years after being named a suspect in the corruption case that reportedly caused state losses of approximately Rp 2.3 trillion ($142 million).

Justice Minister Supratman Andi Agtas confirmed that the Attorney General’s Office has formally submitted an extradition request for Paulus.

"I believe the [extradition] process is underway now," Supratman said in Jakarta.

Earlier in the day, the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) confirmed that Singaporean authorities had detained Paulus and announced that it was working closely with the Attorney General’s Office and the Justice Ministry to ensure his extradition to Indonesia.

"Hopefully, everything will proceed smoothly," KPK Chairman Setyo Budiyanto said.

Reports suggest Paulus changed his identity and acquired a foreign passport to evade prosecution in Indonesia. However, Setyo emphasized that legal proceedings against him will continue regardless of his current citizenship status.

Paulus was the president and director of Shandipala Arthaputra, a technology company awarded the contract to produce 44 percent of the e-ID cards under a project valued at Rp 5.9 trillion ($364.8 million).

The e-ID card project, launched between 2011 and 2013 during the presidency of Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, aimed to modernize Indonesia’s identification system by introducing chip-embedded ID cards with unique personal identification numbers registered with the state.

However, the project became embroiled in corruption scandals, implicating several top officials. Among the most prominent was former House of Representatives Speaker Setya Novanto, who was convicted of corruption.

In 2019, Paulus was implicated in the graft scandal along with three other suspects: former State Printing Company CEO Isnu Edhy Wijaya, former House member Miryam Haryani, and IT expert Husni Fahmi.

Paulus reportedly obtained South African citizenship, which had complicated the KPK's efforts to arrest him in the past. However, his arrest in Singapore has revived hopes for his extradition and prosecution in Indonesia.

Tags:
#Corruption
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Indonesia Seeks Extradition of Graft Suspect Paulus Tannos from Singapore
News 42 minutes ago

Indonesia Seeks Extradition of Graft Suspect Paulus Tannos from Singapore

 Paulus company was awarded the contract to produce 44 percent of the e-ID cards under a project valued at Rp 5.9 trillion.
Indonesia Repatriates 146 Citizens from Saudi Arabia
News 46 minutes ago

Indonesia Repatriates 146 Citizens from Saudi Arabia

 Most of the repatriated Indonesians are overstayers, according to Migrant Worker Protection Minister Abdul Kadir Karding.
EU to Comply with WTO Ruling on Indonesia’s Palm Oil Biofuel Lawsuit
News 57 minutes ago

EU to Comply with WTO Ruling on Indonesia’s Palm Oil Biofuel Lawsuit

 The EU says it will comply with a recent international trade court ruling on its palm oil biofuel policy.
Is Indonesia’s Ambition to Become an International Carbon Storage Hub Attainable?
Opinion 4 hours ago

Is Indonesia’s Ambition to Become an International Carbon Storage Hub Attainable?

 Indonesia is estimated to have the capacity to store 69 gigatonnes (Gt) of CO₂ in saline aquifers and 680.57 Gt in deep saline aquifers.
Pegadaian Announces Third Batch of ‘Badai Emas’ Winners
Special Updates 4 hours ago

Pegadaian Announces Third Batch of ‘Badai Emas’ Winners

 Pegadaian's Badai Emas winners get to take home gold shopping vouches and 24-carat gold, among others.
News Index

Most Popular

Review: Topher Grace's Winston is the Cherry on Top of Mark Wahlberg’s Intense ‘Flight Risk’
1
Review: Topher Grace's Winston is the Cherry on Top of Mark Wahlberg’s Intense ‘Flight Risk’
2
Trump Administration Removes White House Spanish-Language Page
3
German National Deported from Bali for Attempting to Climb Mt. Agung Without Guide
4
Russia Says Su-35 Jet Deal with Indonesia Still ‘on Table’
5
ExxonMobil to Invest Up to $15 Billion in Indonesian Carbon Storage, Petrochemical 
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED