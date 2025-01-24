Indonesia Seeks Extradition of Graft Suspect Paulus Tannos from Singapore

Jakarta. Indonesian authorities are working to extradite businessman Paulus Tannos, also known as Thian Po Tjhin, who was recently arrested in Singapore at Indonesia's request. Paulus is implicated in a major graft scandal involving the government’s electronic ID card (e-ID) project, an official said on Friday.

Paulus has been on Indonesia’s fugitive list since October 19, 2021, two years after being named a suspect in the corruption case that reportedly caused state losses of approximately Rp 2.3 trillion ($142 million).

Justice Minister Supratman Andi Agtas confirmed that the Attorney General’s Office has formally submitted an extradition request for Paulus.

"I believe the [extradition] process is underway now," Supratman said in Jakarta.

Earlier in the day, the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) confirmed that Singaporean authorities had detained Paulus and announced that it was working closely with the Attorney General’s Office and the Justice Ministry to ensure his extradition to Indonesia.

"Hopefully, everything will proceed smoothly," KPK Chairman Setyo Budiyanto said.

Reports suggest Paulus changed his identity and acquired a foreign passport to evade prosecution in Indonesia. However, Setyo emphasized that legal proceedings against him will continue regardless of his current citizenship status.

Paulus was the president and director of Shandipala Arthaputra, a technology company awarded the contract to produce 44 percent of the e-ID cards under a project valued at Rp 5.9 trillion ($364.8 million).

The e-ID card project, launched between 2011 and 2013 during the presidency of Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, aimed to modernize Indonesia’s identification system by introducing chip-embedded ID cards with unique personal identification numbers registered with the state.

However, the project became embroiled in corruption scandals, implicating several top officials. Among the most prominent was former House of Representatives Speaker Setya Novanto, who was convicted of corruption.

In 2019, Paulus was implicated in the graft scandal along with three other suspects: former State Printing Company CEO Isnu Edhy Wijaya, former House member Miryam Haryani, and IT expert Husni Fahmi.

Paulus reportedly obtained South African citizenship, which had complicated the KPK's efforts to arrest him in the past. However, his arrest in Singapore has revived hopes for his extradition and prosecution in Indonesia.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: