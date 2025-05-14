Indonesia Seeks Faster Repatriation of Hajj Pilgrims via Additional Flights

Didik Fibrianto
June 13, 2025 | 9:51 am
Elderly pilgrims arrive at the Hajj dormitory in Cipondoh, Tangerang, Banten province, from the pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, Thursday, June 12, 2025. (Antara Photo/Putra M. Akbar)
Elderly pilgrims arrive at the Hajj dormitory in Cipondoh, Tangerang, Banten province, from the pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, Thursday, June 12, 2025. (Antara Photo/Putra M. Akbar)

Jakarta. The Indonesian government is exploring ways to accelerate the return of its Hajj pilgrims from Saudi Arabia by increasing the number of flights, including the possibility of utilizing Taif Airport, a senior official said on Thursday.

Muhadjir Effendy, the Presidential Advisor for Hajj Affairs, said Taif Airport -- located around 70 kilometers from Mecca -- could play a crucial role in expediting the repatriation process. The airport operates 24 hours a day and has two runways capable of accommodating wide-body aircraft, making it a viable alternative entry and exit point for Indonesian pilgrims.

“If feasible, we aim to add 10 flight slots per day. This would significantly speed up the repatriation process and reduce the pilgrims’ length of stay, which has been a major cost driver in Hajj operations,” Muhadjir said.

Indonesia has deployed more than 220,000 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia this year. A large-scale repatriation operation is currently underway and is expected to continue until next month.

Muhadjir also touched on plans to develop an “Indonesian Hajj Village” in Mecca, part of a broader Hajj diplomacy initiative launched by President Prabowo Subianto.

He noted that President Prabowo envisions Hajj not only as a spiritual journey but also as an opportunity to foster a global Islamic economic ecosystem.

“The Qur’an allows for commercial transactions during the Hajj, and we see this as a chance to build an annual trade hub among Muslim-majority countries -- with the Hajj Village serving as the foundation,” Muhadjir said.

He added that the government is exercising caution in selecting potential investors for the project and mentioned the possibility of President Prabowo meeting with King Salman in July 2025 to discuss the initiative.

