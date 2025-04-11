Indonesia Seeks to Join Turkiye’s Kaan Fighter Jet Project

Jayanty Nada Shofa
April 11, 2025 | 10:14 am
President Prabowo Subianto shakes hands with Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the latter's palace in Ankara on April 10, 2025. (Photo Courtesy of Presidential Press Bureau)
Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto recently told his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Indonesia would like to participate in developing the Kaan fighter jets.

Jakarta’s wish to deepen defense ties with Ankara came as no surprise, considering their existing bilateral cooperation and Prabowo’s military background. Prabowo is currently on a five-leg Middle East tour, with Ankara being the second stop after Abu Dhabi. Prabowo wanted to return Erdogan’s visit after the latter came to Indonesia a few months ago. It was during his Ankara trip that Prabowo unveiled Indonesia’s interest in Kaan: a fifth-generation, twin-engine stealth fighter project led by the state-owned arms manufacturer Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI). British aerospace firm BAE Systems is also involved in the development as a subcontractor. 

“We are very thankful. Indonesia wants to take part in the joint development of the fifth-generation fighter jet Kaan. We wish to work together with the Turkish industry to develop submarines,” Prabowo said in Ankara on Thursday local time.

Prabowo did not go into details about Indonesia's participation in Kaan or the submarine project. Erdogan, too, did not make a specific comment on the Kaan, although he revealed that both leaders had “reviewed our ongoing projects and new cooperation opportunities including joint production in the defense industry”.

When Erdogan made his Bogor visit earlier this year, Turkish defense firm Baykar inked a deal to construct a drone manufacturing plant in Indonesia. Baykar is partnering with Indonesian defense holding Republikorp to set up a joint venture for local drone production. 

Indonesia has been trying to upgrade its arsenal. Before assuming power, Prabowo was the defense minister to predecessor and former political rival Joko “Jokowi” Widodo. As part of his campaign promise, Prabowo vowed to gradually increase defense spending to modernize Indonesian military equipment. The Kaan aircraft is still in development, although it had already conducted its maiden flight last year. Like Prabowo, Erdogan wants to upgrade his country’s defense systems with the Kaan set to replace the Turkish Air Force’s American-made F-16 fighter jets. 

Turkiye’s Kaan has caught the attention of several foreign governments. Aside from Indonesia, reports show that Saudi Arabia is eyeing to purchase these aircraft. The United Arab Emirates reportedly has expressed interest in the project.

