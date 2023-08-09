Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Indonesia Sees Opening to Conclude Long-Awaited Trade Deal with EU

Jayanty Nada Shofa
August 9, 2023 | 12:12 am
SHARE
Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto speaks at the Investor Daily Round Table in Jakarta on August 8, 2023. (B1 Photo/David Gita Roza)
Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto speaks at the Investor Daily Round Table in Jakarta on August 8, 2023. (B1 Photo/David Gita Roza)

Jakarta. The formation of a joint task force on the European Union's anti-deforestation law gave Indonesia some hope that it would be able to conclude its overdue trade deal with the 27-member bloc, according to a senior minister.

Indonesia is currently negotiating a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) with the EU. Talks first began in July 2016, and have already reached 15 rounds of negotiations to this day. Indonesia aims to wrap up the negotiations by the end of this year. 

Meanwhile, the EU Deforestation-Free Regulation (EUDR) has caused a setback for Europe’s ties with palm oil-producing Indonesia. However, the EU, Indonesia, and fellow palm oil producer Malaysia recently agreed to establish an ad hoc joint task force on the EUDR. This task force aims to identify the best possible solution to the anti-deforestation law.

Indonesia perceives the task force’s establishment as a sign of the EU possibly softening its stance. And this will likely translate into the long-awaited conclusion of the CEPA talks.

Advertisement

"Negotiations have been going on for seven years and we have already seen 14 EU presidents. So there is something wrong here. … The issue is already crystal clear. There are matters that we can resolve, while there are other things that we hold back," Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto said at the Investor Daily Round Table forum in Jakarta on Tuesday evening.

“I do hope we can wrap up the [Indonesia-EU CEPA] negotiations, especially since the EU has given us a chance,” Airlangga said before going on to the EUDR.

The EUDR ad hoc joint task force just last Friday kicked off its meeting in Jakarta. The European Commission sent its green diplomacy and multilateralism director Astrid Schomaker to join the discussions.

"The task force recently visited Indonesia. The implementation guidelines [of the EUDR] will hopefully accommodate [what we wish for]. I do hope this can help expedite the CEPA talks,"  Airlangga said.

The establishment of the task force followed Indonesia-Malaysia’s joint mission to Brussels in May. At the time, Airlangga together with Malaysian Plantation Minister Fadillah Yusof flew to the EU headquarters to fight back against the EUDR.

“The EU was surprised as they had never seen delegates of two countries speak of a policy in Europe. This really surprised the EU and so they agreed to set up a task force,” Airlangga said.

Palm oil is one of the commodities that is subject to the EUDR. The EUDR calls for the geolocation coordinates of where the palm oil is grown to prove that it does not come from deforested land before it enters the European market. Indonesia fears that this geolocation requirement would only complicate things for smallholders.

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Indonesia Sees Opening to Conclude Long-Awaited Trade Deal with EU
News 8 hours ago

Indonesia Sees Opening to Conclude Long-Awaited Trade Deal with EU

 The EU, Indonesia, and fellow palm oil producer Malaysia recently agreed to establish an ad hoc joint task force on the EUDR.
Ferdy Sambo’s Death Sentence Commuted to Life Imprisonment
News 10 hours ago

Ferdy Sambo’s Death Sentence Commuted to Life Imprisonment

 Three other defendants in the murder case also had their prison sentences reduced by the Supreme Court.
OJK, Cambodia's FSA Enhance Collaboration in Financial Supervision Responsibilities
Business 14 hours ago

OJK, Cambodia's FSA Enhance Collaboration in Financial Supervision Responsibilities

 a memorandum of understanding for this bilateral partnership was signed in Phnom Penh on Monday.
CMK, Bridestory Launch Reality Show
Special Updates 14 hours ago

CMK, Bridestory Launch Reality Show "The Secret Proposal"

 CMK recently teamed up with Bridestory to launch the reality show “The Secret Proposal”.
ASEAN Poised to Be World’s Fourth-Largest Economy in 2030
Business 17 hours ago

ASEAN Poised to Be World’s Fourth-Largest Economy in 2030

 ASEAN is on track to be in the world's top 4 largest economies, just behind the US, China, and India.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Miss Universe Indonesia Contestant Reports Alleged Sexual Abuse by Organizers
1
Miss Universe Indonesia Contestant Reports Alleged Sexual Abuse by Organizers
2
Timor Leste to “Ideally” Become Full ASEAN Member in 2025: President
3
OECD Sec-Gen to Visit Jakarta as Indonesia Seeks Membership
4
Indonesia’s Economic Growth Exceeds 5% for 7th Consecutive Quarter
5
Jokowi Inaugurates Indonesia's Largest Indoor Stadium Ahead of FIBA World Cup
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED