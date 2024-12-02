Indonesia Seizes Millions of Illegally Imported Tools from China Tracked Through TikTok Ads

Tangerang. Indonesian authorities have seized millions of illegally imported tools and hardware products from China, with an estimated value of Rp 18 billion (approx. $1.1 million), following a tip-off triggered by TikTok advertisements, Trade Minister Budi Santoso announced on Thursday.

The confiscated goods, which included hand tools, electrical equipment, and steel-based items, were imported without the necessary documentation or compliance with Indonesia’s national safety and labeling standards. The operation targeted a warehouse belonging to Asiaalum Trading Indonesia, located in Cikupa, Tangerang Regency, Banten.

“This case came to light after we monitored TikTok and found promotional content featuring the unauthorized distribution of imported goods,” said Budi during a press briefing at the site. “Based on that digital trace, we launched an investigation that led to this seizure.”

Among the confiscated goods were:

68,256 miniature circuit breakers (MCBs)

9,763 electric saws and electric planers

26 vacuum cleaners

600,000 pairs of gloves

77 hedge shears

66 axes

578 steel rulers

9.97 million nuts and bolts

4,215 shackles

Budi said the products were in clear violation of Indonesian trade laws, lacking essential compliance measures such as the Indonesian National Standard (SNI) certification, official product registration numbers, Indonesian-language labeling and manual, and safety, health, and environmental clearance codes.

“These goods pose serious risks to consumers. Our enforcement ensures public safety and upholds fair trade practices,” Budi emphasized.

The government has given the import company an opportunity to rectify the violations by submitting all required documents and paying the appropriate import duties. If the importer fails to comply, the goods will be permanently confiscated and ownership will be transferred to the state.

“Until then, the products will remain under supervision. If the company fails to fulfill the requirements, it will not only be banned from distributing the goods -- its operating license could also be revoked,” Budi warned.

