Indonesia Sends $2 Million worth of Humanitarian Supplies to Palestine

Arnoldus Kristianus
November 20, 2023 | 10:11 pm
President Joko Widodo, center, delivers a speech near a cargo plane carrying humanitarian supplies to Palestine at Halim Perdana Kusuma Airport in East Jakarta, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. (B-Universe Photo/Moh. Said Mashur)
President Joko Widodo, center, delivers a speech near a cargo plane carrying humanitarian supplies to Palestine at Halim Perdana Kusuma Airport in East Jakarta, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. (B-Universe Photo/Moh. Said Mashur)

Jakarta. The Indonesian government on Monday sent humanitarian supplies worth $2 million to Palestine in response to the worsening medical crisis amid relentless Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip.

President Joko Widodo witnessed the second batch of relief supplies delivery from Halim Perdana Kusuma Airport in East Jakarta, accompanied by his cabinet members and Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia Zuhair Al-Shun.

The supplies mainly comprise medical equipment and medicines, organized by the Indonesia AID Foundation.

“Once reaching Gaza, the supplies will be channeled to those in need by the UNRWA [United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees],” the foundation’s chairman, Tormarbulang Lumbantobing, said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Indonesia sent 51.5 tons of supplies including food, medical supplies, blankets, tents, and a range of essential items worth $1.5 million.

"This is Indonesia's way of expressing solidarity and our concern for humanity because the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza is unacceptable and must be stopped as soon as possible. We hope that there will be more contributions from the public and the business sector," the president said.

