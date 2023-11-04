Indonesia Sends 51 Tons of Humanitarian Supplies to Gaza

Jakarta. President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Saturday oversaw the dispatch of 51.5 tons of aid worth Rp 24.1 billion ($ 1.5 million) from Halim Perdanakusuma Airport in East Jakarta for the people of Palestine. The aid package includes food provisions, medical supplies, blankets, tents, and a range of essential items, all of which will be transported to conflict-torn Gaza.

"This Indonesian aid for the Palestinian people will soon be dispatched to an airport in Egypt and then forwarded to Gaza," Jokowi said during the send-off of the aid.

Jokowi said that the first batch of aid sent today came from various sources, including the government, the public, the business community, and humanitarian organizations. He also mentioned that further aid preparations are underway.

The President also said that more support will pour in from both the general public and the business sector.

"This is Indonesia's way of expressing solidarity and our concern for humanity because the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza is unacceptable and must be stopped as soon as possible. We hope that there will be more contributions from the public and the business sector," said Jokowi.

According to the United Nations' humanitarian office, approximately $1.2 billion is needed to provide assistance to 2.7 million people, including the entire population of the Gaza Strip, which is under Israeli occupation, and an additional 500,000 people in the West Bank, until the end of the year.

Aid supplies to Gaza have faced significant challenges since Israel initiated its bombardment of the densely populated area following attacks by Hamas gunmen in southern Israel on October 7. Aid organizations have reported that the available aid falls far short of meeting the needs of the residents.

Over nearly four weeks of Israeli bombardment, more than 9,000 people have tragically lost their lives, according to health authorities. The majority of the casualties were women and children. Furthermore, the intense Israeli bombardment has severely hampered the ability of aid workers to deliver much-needed supplies to the affected population.

