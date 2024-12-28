Indonesia Sends Humanitarian Aid to Earthquake-Stricken Vanuatu

Jakarta. Indonesia has sent humanitarian aid to help those affected by the recent earthquake in Vanuatu. Chief Human Development and Cultural Affairs Minister Pratikno, representing President Prabowo Subianto, officially dispatched the aid from Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base on Saturday.

“The President has instructed us to immediately send assistance to alleviate the suffering of those affected by the Dec. 17 earthquake in Vanuatu. This aid demonstrates Indonesia’s humanitarian solidarity and commitment to friendly nations,” Pratikno said.

A magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck Vanuatu, killing at least 12 people, injuring hundreds, and causing widespread damage across the South Pacific island nation.

The aid includes an emergency medical team (EMT) composed of 15 medical professionals, including general practitioners, surgeons, orthopedic specialists, anesthesiologists, internists, nurses, and pharmacists. The team is a joint force from the Health Ministry, the Indonesian Military (TNI), the National Police, and professional organizations.

The EMT is equipped with essential medicines to provide emergency healthcare services at the disaster site. Additionally, Indonesia sent 50.5 tons of basic logistics, including refugee tents, family tents, collapsible jerry cans, mattresses, blankets, cooking equipment, generators, boats, and boat engines. The aid package also includes ready-to-eat meals, food staples, supplementary nutrition for children and pregnant women, and medical supplies, amounting to a total value of $726,900.

Pratikno highlighted that specialized equipment, such as portable lights, solar-powered lamps, and tools for cutting steel and concrete, was also sent to support infrastructure recovery efforts in Vanuatu.

President Prabowo Subianto conveyed a message through Pratikno, urging the deployed team to perform their duties effectively. He emphasized the importance of strong communication and cooperation with the Vanuatu government and local communities to ensure that aid is utilized optimally.

“The President hopes this assistance will not only ease the burden on the people of Vanuatu but also strengthen diplomatic ties between our two nations,” Pratikno added.

Several officials attended the handover ceremony, including Foreign Minister Sugiono, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin, National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) Head Suharyanto, and members of the House of Representatives Commission VIII, Selly Andriany Gantina and M Husni, along with representatives from various ministries and agencies.

“Humanitarian aid is a form of diplomacy that enhances the friendship between Indonesia and Vanuatu,” Pratikno concluded.

A magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck Vanuatu, leaving devastation in its wake as relief efforts face significant challenges. The biggest immediate threat is the spread of waterborne illnesses due to contaminated water supplies, according to UNICEF’s water and sanitation specialist Brecht Mommen. Efforts to organize clean water distribution are underway to prevent outbreaks like diarrhea. Broken water pipes across Port Vila remain unidentified, complicating repairs, while blocked roads, landslides, and poor communication further hinder relief operations.

