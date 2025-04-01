Indonesia Sends Medical Team and Relief Supplies to Earthquake-Hit Myanmar

Jakarta. Indonesia on Tuesday deployed 53 medical specialists and rescue personnel to Myanmar to assist in relief efforts following a series of powerful earthquakes that recently struck the country.

The deployment came a day after 12 tons of humanitarian aid -- including food, medicine, tents, rescue equipment, and clothing -- were sent from Halim Perdanakusuma Airport in East Jakarta.

“We saw off the second wave of humanitarian aid deliveries to Myanmar today, along with the departure of the emergency medical team consisting of 53 personnel,” said Lieutenant General Suharyanto, head of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB).

“Our personnel will join ongoing efforts to rescue victims --hopefully, there are still many survivors to be found,” he added.

Advertisement

A separate plane carrying 80 tons of additional relief supplies is scheduled to depart for Myanmar on Thursday, Suharyanto said.

The Indonesian team is expected to remain in Myanmar for a month, with the possibility of an extension depending on the situation on the ground.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry has confirmed that no Indonesian citizens were among the victims of the disaster.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: