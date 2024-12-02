Indonesia Sends Minister Muhaimin to Vatican for Pope Leo XIV's Inauguration

Jakarta. Chief Community Empowerment Minister Abdul Muhaimin Iskandar, popularly known as Cak Imin, has been appointed by President Prabowo Subianto to represent Indonesia at the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on Sunday.

“I will depart for the Vatican tonight to attend the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV this Sunday,” Cak Imin told reporters on Friday.

The inauguration mass will be held at St. Peter’s Square. The event marks the formal beginning of the papacy of Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was elected as the new leader of the Roman Catholic Church on May 8 following the passing of Pope Francis on April 21.

The inauguration mass is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. local time and will be attended by leaders and dignitaries from around the world. Pope Leo XIV conducted his first mass as pontiff on May 9.

The ceremony will be broadcast in Indonesia beginning at 3 p.m. Jakarta time on Sunday.

