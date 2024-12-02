Indonesia Sends Minister Muhaimin to Vatican for Pope Leo XIV's Inauguration

Yustinus Paat
May 16, 2025 | 8:27 pm
SHARE
Chief Minister for Human Development and Cultural Affairs Muhaimin Iskandar (center) with Deputy Minister for Community Economic Empowerment and Migrant Worker Protection Leontinus Alpha Edison (left) after attending a Budget Committee meeting at the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta on Dec. 2, 2024. Muhaimin appointed Leontinus, co-founder of Tokopedia, to the role of Deputy Minister to oversee community economic empowerment and migrant worker protection. (Antara)
Chief Minister for Human Development and Cultural Affairs Muhaimin Iskandar (center) with Deputy Minister for Community Economic Empowerment and Migrant Worker Protection Leontinus Alpha Edison (left) after attending a Budget Committee meeting at the Indonesian Parliament in Jakarta on Dec. 2, 2024. Muhaimin appointed Leontinus, co-founder of Tokopedia, to the role of Deputy Minister to oversee community economic empowerment and migrant worker protection. (Antara)

Jakarta. Chief Community Empowerment Minister Abdul Muhaimin Iskandar, popularly known as Cak Imin, has been appointed by President Prabowo Subianto to represent Indonesia at the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on Sunday.

“I will depart for the Vatican tonight to attend the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV this Sunday,” Cak Imin told reporters on Friday.

Read More:
Pope Leo XIV Returns to Social Media With Message of Peace

The inauguration mass will be held at St. Peter’s Square. The event marks the formal beginning of the papacy of Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was elected as the new leader of the Roman Catholic Church on May 8 following the passing of Pope Francis on April 21.

Advertisement

The inauguration mass is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. local time and will be attended by leaders and dignitaries from around the world. Pope Leo XIV conducted his first mass as pontiff on May 9.

The ceremony will be broadcast in Indonesia beginning at 3 p.m. Jakarta time on Sunday.

Tags:
#Religion
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Indonesia Sends Minister Muhaimin to Vatican for Pope Leo XIV's Inauguration
News 44 minutes ago

Indonesia Sends Minister Muhaimin to Vatican for Pope Leo XIV's Inauguration

 Cak Imin departs for Vatican to attend Pope Leo XIV’s inauguration on Sunday as President Prabowo’s official representative.
Pope Leo XIV Returns to Social Media With Message of Peace
Lifestyle May 14, 2025 | 1:18 pm

Pope Leo XIV Returns to Social Media With Message of Peace

 Pope Leo XIV takes over Vatican’s social media with a peace message, reviving @Pontifex accounts after Pope Francis’ 12-year papacy.
Pope Leo XIV Urges Release of Jailed Journalists, Affirms Free Speech as a ‘Precious Gift’
News May 12, 2025 | 6:19 pm

Pope Leo XIV Urges Release of Jailed Journalists, Affirms Free Speech as a ‘Precious Gift’

 Pope Leo XIV calls for release of jailed journalists, hails free press as vital to peace and justice in first public audience as pontiff.
Pope Leo XIV Celebrates First Mass, Calls Election Both a Cross and a Blessing
News May 9, 2025 | 9:07 pm

Pope Leo XIV Celebrates First Mass, Calls Election Both a Cross and a Blessing

 Pope Leo XIV celebrates his first Mass, calling his election both a cross and a blessing, while signaling continuity with Francis' mission.
Prabowo Sets Goal to Reduce Poverty Rate to 4.5 Percent by 2029
News Mar 14, 2025 | 9:07 pm

Prabowo Sets Goal to Reduce Poverty Rate to 4.5 Percent by 2029

 Prabowo targets zero extreme poverty by 2026 and aims to cut Indonesia’s poverty rate from 8.7 percent to 4.5 percent by 2029.
Prabowo Sets Goal to Reduce Poverty Rate to 4.5 Percent by 2029
News Mar 14, 2025 | 9:07 pm

Prabowo Sets Goal to Reduce Poverty Rate to 4.5 Percent by 2029

 Prabowo targets zero extreme poverty by 2026 and aims to cut Indonesia’s poverty rate from 8.7 percent to 4.5 percent by 2029.
Muhaimin Proposes Hotel Purchase in Mecca to Improve Hajj Services
News Feb 19, 2025 | 9:44 pm

Muhaimin Proposes Hotel Purchase in Mecca to Improve Hajj Services

 Muhaimin Iskandar suggests Indonesia purchase a hotel in Mecca to enhance services for Indonesian Hajj pilgrims.
Prabowo’s Senior Ministers Ask for A Much Bigger Budget
Business Dec 3, 2024 | 12:46 pm

Prabowo’s Senior Ministers Ask for A Much Bigger Budget

 Chief Political Affairs Minister Budi Gunawan made the biggest request out of the seven ministers, reaching Rp 3 trillion in extra spending.
Trial for Rp 10,000 School Lunch Still Ongoing, Minister Says
News Dec 3, 2024 | 11:16 am

Trial for Rp 10,000 School Lunch Still Ongoing, Minister Says

 The government is still testing whether it is possible to feed students across the archipelago at no more than Rp 10,000 per child.
Tokopedia Co-Founder Joins Government as Muhaimin Iskandar's Deputy
News Dec 2, 2024 | 9:13 pm

Tokopedia Co-Founder Joins Government as Muhaimin Iskandar's Deputy

 Muhaimin Iskandar has appointed Leontinus Alpha Edison, co-founder of Tokopedia, as one of his deputies.

The Latest

Joining OECD Could Help Indonesia’s Trade Talks with the US, Minister Says
Business 33 minutes ago

Joining OECD Could Help Indonesia’s Trade Talks with the US, Minister Says

 Indonesia to submit OECD accession document in June, aligning the process with US trade talks.
Indonesia Sends Minister Muhaimin to Vatican for Pope Leo XIV's Inauguration
News 44 minutes ago

Indonesia Sends Minister Muhaimin to Vatican for Pope Leo XIV's Inauguration

 Cak Imin departs for Vatican to attend Pope Leo XIV’s inauguration on Sunday as President Prabowo’s official representative.
Indonesia, China Eye Stronger Strategic Partnership at 75th Anniversary
News 55 minutes ago

Indonesia, China Eye Stronger Strategic Partnership at 75th Anniversary

 President Prabowo met China’s envoy to discuss stronger ties as both countries mark 75 years of diplomatic relations.
Indonesia Reopens Salt Imports as Industries Face Raw Material Shortage
Business 2 hours ago

Indonesia Reopens Salt Imports as Industries Face Raw Material Shortage

 Indonesia delays salt import ban to 2027 as key industries face shortages, allowing time to boost local production.
UPH Graduates 1,921 Students, Urges Them to Lead with Integrity and Impact
Special Updates 2 hours ago

UPH Graduates 1,921 Students, Urges Them to Lead with Integrity and Impact

 UPH launched two new faculties in 2025: the Faculty of Dentistry and the Faculty of Artificial Intelligence.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Strips Citizenship of Ex-Marine Who Joined Russian Army
1
Indonesia Strips Citizenship of Ex-Marine Who Joined Russian Army
2
Danantara, Pension Fund, Trade: What Indonesian Businesses Expect from Prabowo-Albanese Talks
3
BI Predicts Retail Sales to Drop After Holiday Rush
4
'Not in Our Name': Kadin Probes Alleged Intimidation in $1B Petrochemical Project
5
Indonesia’s Top Islamic Body Rejects Proposal to Legalize Casinos
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED