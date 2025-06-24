Indonesia Shies Away from Explicitly Condemning US’ Strikes on Iran 

Jayanty Nada Shofa
June 30, 2025 | 8:24 pm
SHARE
Foreign Affairs Minister Sugiono addresses Indonesian lawmakers at the parliamentary complex in Jakarta on June 30, 2025. (Antara Photo/Rivan Awal Lingga)
Foreign Affairs Minister Sugiono addresses Indonesian lawmakers at the parliamentary complex in Jakarta on June 30, 2025. (Antara Photo/Rivan Awal Lingga)

Jakarta. Indonesia is still shying away from explicitly condemning US’ strikes on Iran as seen in Monday’s hearing between Foreign Affairs Minister Sugiono and the country’s lawmakers.

Sugiono kicked off the week by meeting the House of Representatives for talks that zeroed in on foreign affairs, including the Israel-Iran war. Indonesia immediately issued a statement that strongly criticized Israel for launching an assault on Tehran on June 13. The conflict later saw a major escalation when the US entangled itself to the conflict by striking Iranian nuclear facilities on June 22. 

It took about a week before Sugiono finally commented on the US’ involvement. At Monday's hearing at the House, Sugiono criticized Israel’s June 13 attacks once again before briefly talking about Washington joining the war. 

“The situation got worse by June 22’s military operations on Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan. There were claims that this operation was intended to maintain regional stability. It had raised the regional tension,” Sugiono told the House members, alluding to the US’ raids.

Advertisement

Sugiono went on to say that he was in Istanbul with his counterparts from other Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) nations when the attack occurred.

“We have just wrapped up our first session, but the very next day, the American military struck Iran,” he said -- making it the only time he explicitly referred to the US’ bombings during the publicly broadcasted hearing.

He stated that Indonesia “condemns all sorts of attacks that violate the sovereignty of any country, specifically those made by Israel.”

"We condemn attacks on nuclear facilities. The international law explicitly forbids attacks on nuclear sites as they can pose risks to the people and planet. It will place the nuclear non-proliferation regime and treaty in jeopardy,” the chief diplomat told the lawmakers, again, without specifically mentioning Washington.

Indonesia Shies Away from Explicitly Condemning US’ Strikes on Iran 
This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Isfahan nuclear technology center in Iran after US strikes, Sunday, June 22, 2025. (Maxar Technologies via AP)

In a door-step interview later that day, the Jakarta Globe asked Sugiono to clarify whether his statement on denouncing the attacks on nuclear sites was also directed to the US. He only responded with: “I’ve already given my statement [at the hearing].”

As Indonesia tries to be careful with its words, Jakarta is inching closer to US President Donald Trump’s tariff deadline. The Southeast Asian country currently has 9 days before the 32 percent tariff comes into force on its US-bound goods unless Trump changes his mind. The government has been negotiating with Trump’s team in hopes for some changes to the import duty hikes. Chief Economic Affairs Minister Airlangga Hartarto, who led the negotiations, recently claimed that the US had welcomed Indonesia’s proposal for a “fair and square bilateral trade” without going into more details on the talks progress. 

A fragile Israel-Iran ceasefire has also been in place after 12 days of war.

Read More:
Indonesia Admits Fault for Long-Vacant Envoy to US, Says Candidacy in Progress

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Indonesia Shies Away from Explicitly Condemning US’ Strikes on Iran 
News 3 hours ago

Indonesia Shies Away from Explicitly Condemning US’ Strikes on Iran 

 At the same time, Jakarta is inching closer to US President Donald Trump’s tariff deadline.
Indonesia Admits Fault for Long-Vacant Envoy to US, Says Candidacy in Progress
News 9 hours ago

Indonesia Admits Fault for Long-Vacant Envoy to US, Says Candidacy in Progress

 The Foreign Affairs Ministry will soon pen a letter to the House regarding Indonesia's US envoy candidate.
Israeli Strikes Undermine Global Trust in International Law, Says Indonesia
News 10 hours ago

Israeli Strikes Undermine Global Trust in International Law, Says Indonesia

 Sugiono warned that Israel’s perceived “immunity from consequences” sends a dangerous message to the international community.
Iran Says At Least 71 Killed In Israel's Attack on Notorious Evin Prison
News Jun 29, 2025 | 11:06 pm

Iran Says At Least 71 Killed In Israel's Attack on Notorious Evin Prison

 The June 23 attack hit several prison buildings and prompted concerns from rights groups about the safety of the inmates.
Hundreds of Thousands Mourn Top Iranian Military Commanders and Scientists Killed In Israeli Strikes
News Jun 29, 2025 | 9:14 am

Hundreds of Thousands Mourn Top Iranian Military Commanders and Scientists Killed In Israeli Strikes

 Salami and Hajizadeh were both killed on the first day of the war, June 13, as Israel launched to destroy Iran's nuclear program.
Global Oil Shocks Bring Windfall for Indonesia’s Commodity Exports, Says Lawmaker
Business Jun 27, 2025 | 3:22 pm

Global Oil Shocks Bring Windfall for Indonesia’s Commodity Exports, Says Lawmaker

 The 2025 state budget assumes an average global crude price of $82 per barrel.
Khamenei Resurfaces to Warn Against Future US Attacks in First Statement since Ceasefire
News Jun 27, 2025 | 3:26 am

Khamenei Resurfaces to Warn Against Future US Attacks in First Statement since Ceasefire

 Khamenei said the US had only intervened in the war because “it felt that if it did not intervene, the Zionist regime would be destroyed."
Israel-Iran War Impetus for Indonesia to Use More Palm Oil Biodiesel
Business Jun 26, 2025 | 11:16 pm

Israel-Iran War Impetus for Indonesia to Use More Palm Oil Biodiesel

 The Iranian parliament recently backed a measure to close the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway for the world's oil distribution.
Early US Intelligence Report Suggests US Strikes Only Set Back Iran’s Nuclear Program by Months
News Jun 25, 2025 | 10:14 am

Early US Intelligence Report Suggests US Strikes Only Set Back Iran’s Nuclear Program by Months

 The White House strongly pushed back on the DIA assessment, calling it “flat-out wrong.”
The Strait of Hormuz Is a Vital Route for Oil -- Closing It Could Backfire on Iran
News Jun 24, 2025 | 11:19 pm

The Strait of Hormuz Is a Vital Route for Oil -- Closing It Could Backfire on Iran

 If Iran blocked the strait, Asia would be directly impacted because 84 percent of the oil moving through the strait is headed for Asia.

The Latest

“Free Palestine” Roars at Glastonbury, Despite BBC’s Attempt to Silence Chant
Lifestyle 2 hours ago

“Free Palestine” Roars at Glastonbury, Despite BBC’s Attempt to Silence Chant

 BBC regrets airing Bob Vylan’s “death to the IDF” chants at Glastonbury, sparking backlash as police review possible hate speech violations.
Miss Indonesia Contestant Disqualifed After Viral Pro-Israel Video
Lifestyle 2 hours ago

Miss Indonesia Contestant Disqualifed After Viral Pro-Israel Video

 Miss Papua Pegunungan Merince Kogoya is disqualified from Miss Indonesia after a pro-Israel video surfaces, sparking public backlash.
Indonesia Shies Away from Explicitly Condemning US’ Strikes on Iran 
News 3 hours ago

Indonesia Shies Away from Explicitly Condemning US’ Strikes on Iran 

 At the same time, Jakarta is inching closer to US President Donald Trump’s tariff deadline.
President Prabowo Inaugurates Danantara Headquarters in Jakarta
Business 4 hours ago

President Prabowo Inaugurates Danantara Headquarters in Jakarta

 President Prabowo inaugurates Danantara Indonesia's new headquarters in Jakarta as the agency expands efforts to drive investment and growth
Indonesia Police Deploys Robots for Crime-Fighting and Rescue
Tech 5 hours ago

Indonesia Police Deploys Robots for Crime-Fighting and Rescue

 Indonesian police launch robots to detect bombs, scan faces, and patrol disaster zones, aiming for safer, high-tech law enforcement.
News Index

Most Popular

Mount Rinjani Sees Another Incident as Malaysian Climber Slips, Rescued Safely
1
Mount Rinjani Sees Another Incident as Malaysian Climber Slips, Rescued Safely
2
Indonesia Begins Construction of $5.9 Billion Mega EV Battery Hub With China’s CATL Consortium
3
Truckers Forced to Overload or Lose Orders as Indonesia Cracks Down on ODOL
4
Prabowo Eyes Deregulation, US Ties to Strengthen Indonesia’s Economy
5
Police Probe Death of Brazilian Climber Juliana Marins on Mount Rinjani
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED