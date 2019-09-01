Indonesia, Singapore Agree to Reopen Borders

Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, left, poses for a photo with her Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan in Singapore, November 16, 2021. (Photo courtesy of the Foreign Affairs Ministry)

Jakarta. Indonesia and Singapore have agreed to reopen their borders for fully vaccinated travelers starting later this month.

Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said she visited Singapore on Tuesday to discuss details of the vaccinated travel lane with her Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan.

“@VivianBala and I discussed in detail the implementation of unilateral Vaccine Travel Arrangement #VTL for travelers from Indonesia to Singapore, which will start on 29 November 2021,” she tweeted.

The move came a week after Indonesia and Malaysia reached a similar agreement during a visit by Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob. The Indonesia-Malaysia travel corridor arrangement will be implemented in stages, covering Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, and Bali at the initial phase.

Indonesia has so far reopened borders with 19 countries on a reciprocal basis.

Singapore meanwhile said it will launch the vaccinated travel lanes for Finland, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Sweden from 29 November and for Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates from 6 December.

“We also intend to launch a VTL for India for entry into Singapore from 29 November 2021 and will open VTP [vaccinated travel pass] applications from 22 November 2021,” the country’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a statement.