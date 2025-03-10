Indonesia, South Korea Launch Joint Probe into Cirebon Power Plant Bribery Scandal

Yustinus Paat
May 6, 2025 | 4:03 pm
Corruption Eradication Commission or KPK headquarters at Setiabudi, South Jakarta. (SP Photo/ Ruht Semiono)
Jakarta. Indonesia’s anti-graft agency is working with South Korean prosecutors to investigate a bribery case involving the development of a coal-fired power plant in West Java, as part of an ongoing international corruption probe.

The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) confirmed it has questioned several South Korean nationals as witnesses in Seoul in connection with alleged bribes linked to permits for the construction of the Cirebon-2 power plant project. The interrogations took place in February 2025 after official approval from South Korean authorities.

“The South Korean prosecutors, accompanied by KPK investigators, carried out the questioning at the Seoul Central Prosecutors' Office. This is a good example of cross-border cooperation,” KPK spokesperson Budi Prasetyo said on Tuesday.

The investigation is facilitated through the Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) framework between Indonesia and South Korea. 

Four Months In, KPK Still Probing Central Bank CSR Graft with No Suspects Named

The case centers around allegations that South Korean national Herry Jung, General Manager of Hyundai Engineering and Construction, and Sutikno, President Director of Kings Property Indonesia, paid large bribes to secure permits for their respective projects.

Jung allegedly paid Rp 6.04 billion (around $375,000) to then-Cirebon Regent Sunjaya Purwadi Sastra, as part of a total promised bribe of Rp 10 billion, to smooth the permitting process for Cirebon Energi Prasarana (CEPR). Sutikno is accused of bribing the same official with Rp 4 billion to support permits for Kings Property Indonesia.

Both men have been named suspects and are accused of violating Indonesia’s Anti-Corruption Law.

KPK began summoning witnesses for questioning last week, including Teguh Haryono, former Corporate Affairs Director of CEPR; Heru Dewanto, former President Director of CEPR; and Sono Suprapto, a former Cirebon government official.

