Indonesia Strips Citizenship of Ex-Marine Who Joined Russian Army

Yustinus Paat
May 14, 2025 | 3:53 pm
This photo circulating on social media platforms shows marine deserter Satria Arta Kumbara in the Indonesian Navy uniform, right, and in the camouflage uniform of the Russian Army, left.
Jakarta. Law and Human Rights Minister Supratman Andi Agtas confirmed on Wednesday that former Indonesian Marine Satria Arta Kumbara has lost his Indonesian citizenship after joining the Russian military without presidential approval.

Supratman said the loss of citizenship was automatic under Indonesian law, as citizens are prohibited from serving in foreign militaries without prior consent from the president.

“Our laws do not allow that. Any Indonesian who joins a foreign military without the president’s permission automatically loses their citizenship,” Supratman said at the ministry’s office in Jakarta.

Satria went viral earlier this month after videos and photos surfaced online, allegedly showing him wearing both the ceremonial white uniform of the Indonesian Navy and the camouflage gear of the Russian Army. A TikTok account that posted the materials claimed Satria had joined the Russian military in its war against Ukraine.

The Indonesian Navy later confirmed the man’s identity. Navy spokesman I Made Wira Hadi said Second Sergeant Satria had been dishonorably discharged in April 2023 after a military tribunal convicted him in absentia of desertion. He was also sentenced to one year in prison.

Satria reportedly went absent without leave (AWOL) on June 13, 2022. The military has not provided further details on his departure or travel to Russia.

Minister Supratman said the Ministry, through the Directorate General of General Legal Administration (AHU), had coordinated with the Foreign Ministry to formally inform Satria of the revocation of his citizenship.

“We will coordinate with our ambassador in Russia to deliver the official notice to him,” Supratman added.

