Budi Gunadi Sadikin (Antara Photo)

Indonesia Takes Japanese Shipment of Medication for Children with Kidney Injury

BY :MARIA FATIMA BONA

OCTOBER 29, 2022

Jakarta. The government on Saturday received the shipment of 200 vials of fomepizole -- the medication used to treat patients with chemical poisoning -- from Japan to help children with acute kidney injury (AKI) allegedly due to the consumption of contaminated paracetamol and cough syrups.

It’s the biggest delivery of fomepizole that Indonesia also procured from Singapore and Australia.

The medication is a donation from the Indonesian arms of Japanese pharmaceutical company Takeda Indonesia, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said in a statement.

"The antidotes will be distributed for free for all patients across Indonesia," he wrote.

The Health Ministry claimed earlier that 10 out of 11 child patients with AKI taking fomepizole have shown strong indications of recovery with three no longer needing ventilators and one discharged from the hospital. 

"We can fairly conclude that this medication brings positive impacts on patients with acute kidney injury,” Budi said.

Indonesia has recorded 269 cases of children with AKI and 157 deaths in 27 provinces, according to the latest government data.

